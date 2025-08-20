Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: the morning show

The Morning Show Season 4 Official Trailer: Who Can You Trust?

Returning Sept. 17th, here's the official trailer for Apple TV+'s Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston-starring The Morning Show Season 4.

Article Summary The Morning Show Season 4 premieres September 17 on Apple TV+ with weekly episode drops through November.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return to star and executive produce the acclaimed drama series.

Season 4 dives into media trust issues, deepfakes, and corporate secrets amid a polarized America.

The new season picks up two years after Season 3, with the UBA-NBN merger changing the newsroom landscape.

With Showrunner/EP Charlotte Stoudt's Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston-starring and executive-producing series The Morning Show set to return to Apple TV+ for its fourth run on Wednesday, September 17th (with single episodes dropping weekly until November 18th), Apple TV+ has dropped the official trailer for the game-changing season. When the critically acclaimed series returns, the setting is Spring 2024 – nearly two years after the events of the third season. With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives, and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories, and corporate cover-ups, who can you trust? And how can you know what's actually real?

Heading into the start of the fourth season, Aniston and Witherspoon are joined by a killer lineup of new and returning cast members: Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook, and Jon Hamm. Here's a look at the official key art poster that was released:

Currently streaming globally on Apple TV+, the third season of The Morning Show received 16 Emmy Award nominations and earned a win for Crudup in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category for his performance as Cory Ellison. Crudup additionally won a Critics Choice Award for his portrayal of Ellison in the show's third season. Season three was also honored by the American Film Institute (AFI) on its prestigious list of the 10 best television programs of 2023.

Apple TV+'s The Morning Show is showrun and executive produced by Stoudt, and directed and executive produced by Leder. The studio Media Res produces the series, and is executive-produced by Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer through Media Res, along with Stoudt and Leder. Witherspoon executive produces alongside Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, while Aniston and Kristin Hahn executive produce through Echo Films. Zander Lehmann and Micah Schraft also executive produce.

