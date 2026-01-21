Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Night Agent

The Night Agent Season 3 Trailer: Peter Sutherland Is Back In Action

Set to hit on February 19th, here's the trailer for Netflix and showrunner Shawn Ryan's Gabriel Basso-starring The Night Agent Season 3.

Article Summary The Night Agent Season 3 premieres on Netflix February 19th with Gabriel Basso returning as Peter Sutherland.

Peter is tasked with tracking a rogue Treasury Agent in Istanbul after a high-profile killing and data theft.

Season 3 raises the stakes with assassins, a relentless journalist, and government secrets threatening national security.

Shawn Ryan returns as showrunner, with a star-studded ensemble and new plotlines set to captivate fans.

Set to hit streaming screens on February 19th, the third season of Netflix and series creator, showrunner, and executive producer Shawn Ryan's (The Shield, S.W.A.T.) Gabriel Basso-starring The Night Agent sees Basso's Peter Sutherland called in to track down a young Treasury Agent who fled to Istanbul with sensitive government intel – after killing his boss. That triggers a series of events in which Peter investigates a dark-money network while avoiding both its paid assassins and a relentless journalist seeking the truth. Together, they uncover buried secrets and old grudges that threaten to bring the government to its knees — and get them both killed along the way. Joining Basso for the third season of The Night Agent are Louis Herthum, Stephen Moyer, Callum Vinson, David Lyons, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Jennifer Morrison, Albert Jones, Ward Horton, and Genesis Rodriguez. With less than a month to go until the hit series returns, we have a look at the official trailer waiting for you above, and a new image gallery waiting for you below.

Stemming from Sony Pictures Television and created by Showrunner and Executive Producer Shawn Ryan with MiddKid Productions, Netflix's The Night Agent stars Gabriel Basso, Louis Herthum, Stephen Moyer, Callum Vinson, David Lyons, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Jennifer Morrison, Albert Jones, Ward Horton, and Genesis Rodriguez. The lineup of Season 3 directors includes Guy Ferland (301-302), Adam Arkin (303-304), Paris Barclay (305-306), Hiromi Kamata (307-308), and Billy Gierhart (309-310). Writers for the third season include Munis Rashid (301,310), Anayat Fakhraie (302, 308), Seth Fisher (303, 310), Eileen Myers (304), Corey Deshon (305), Imogen Browder (306), Andres Smith (307), Corey Deshon (308), and Aiyana White (309).

Executive producers include Marney Hochman with MiddKid Productions, Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn with Exhibit A; James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, and Nicole Tossou with Project X; David Beaubaire with Sunset Lane Media, Munis Rashid, Paul Bernard, Guy Ferland, and Seth Fisher.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!