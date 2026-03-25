Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Reacher

Reacher Season 4: Alan Ritchson Wraps Post-Production, Offers Update

Reacher star Alan Ritchson had some good news to share regarding production on the fourth season and when it will hit Prime Video screens.

Article Summary Alan Ritchson wraps post-production on Reacher Season 4 and teases a gripping new season coming soon.

Season 4 is described by Ritchson as the show's best yet, with the cast and crew hitting their stride.

Ritchson shares insights from the studio, thanking fans and promising the series will be "firing on all cylinders."

Lee Child reveals what made Ritchson perfect for the role of Jack Reacher, citing their unique connection.

How about some news regarding Alan Ritchson that doesn't involve him being attacked by people in front of his kids? Earlier today, Ritchson checked in from the recording studio to let fans know he's wrapped post-production on the fourth season and that it would be "hitting airwaves very soon." The actor and executive producer kicked off the clip below by sharing, "Happy to be back in the booth after such a crazy week," adding that Season 4 will be the best one yet. "That's a wrap for me on post-production — 'Reacher' season four. This is, without a doubt, the most gripping season yet. I think we hit our stride. Firing on all cylinders…as it were," he added.

Here's a look at Ritchson's video update as he was wrapping up with Season 4 ADR in the recording studio:

Reacher Author Explains Why Alan Ritchson "Was the Guy" to Play Jack

During an interview with ShortList in November 2025, Child offered some insights into Ritchson and how he secured the role, including how the pandemic impacted the audition process (in a good way), how Ritchson "owned the role," and what Child learned about Ritchson after choosing him to be Jack Reacher that made the fit even better than anyone expected. "Because of the pandemic situation, we did all the screen casting remotely by video, which was actually a very good idea, because that is all that the viewer is ever going to see – the actor on the screen. And so that is all I ever saw initially," Child explained about how the COVID lockdown forced the production to shift their normal audition process.

Though the author noted that there was "a tremendous number of great actors" who tried out for the role, "Alan was the one, he was the guy. There was no question about that as he owned the role." It was only after signing Ritchson that Child discovered that the actor and Jack Reacher had some very key things in common. "First of all, he is the son of two military veterans who grew up on an Air Force Base, so he really has a connection with the character," Child shared. "Reacher is a thinker as well as a fighter. He is always a step ahead of everybody else. And I found out that Alan, when he was younger, was a seriously good chess player. And so again, that was like a connection with the characters. So the instinctive judgement that we made at the beginning turned out to be exactly right, because he brings with him exactly what we wanted."

Shortly after it was announced that the fourth season would be adapting Child's 13th novel, Gone Tomorrow, we learned that Ritchson's Jack Reacher would be joined by Jay Baruchel (FUBAR) as Jacob Merrick (now played by Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette after a casting change); Sydelle Noel (GLOW) as Tamara Green; Agnez Mo (Pernikahan Dini) as Lila Hoth; Anggun (Levitating) as Amisha Hoth; Kevin Weisman (Alias) as Russell Plum; Marc Blucas (My Life with the Walter Boys) as John Samson; Kevin Corrigan (Poker Face) as Detective Docherty; and Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse) as Elsbeth Samson.

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