Prodigal Son Cast Teases Season 2 Twists & Turns; New Images Released

When the Tom Payne and Michael Sheen-starring FOX series Prodigal Son returns for a second season, Malcolm (Payne) isn't going to have a ton of time to get back into the swing of things. With Ainsley (Halston Sage) proving she's truly was "daddy's little girl" by turning Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney) into a bloody pincushion, he has to find a way to keep both his sister and their mother Jessica (Bellamy Young) out of jail- even if that means having to take on some of the suspicions. Then there's the matter of dear old dad Martin (Sheen) aka "The Surgeon," who thinks his kids are "in a really good place" and is "digging" the idea of a family reunion. It's the kind of mental baggage that could force a man to reconsider certain aspects about himself that he's been keeping buried…

And did we mention that Malcolm also needs to keep his day job going? Because that's what we get to see in the following preview images for the season-opener "It's All in the Execution.":

In the following clip, the cast teases what viewers can expect when Prodigal Son returns to FOX on Tuesday, January 12:

PRODIGAL SON follows MALCOLM BRIGHT (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, DR. MARTIN WHITLY (Michael Sheen), was a notorious serial killer known as "The Surgeon." Now he's using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright's team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant GIL ARROYO (Lou Diamond Phillips), includes Detectives DANI POWELL (Aurora Perrineau), JT TARMEL (Frank Harts) and medical examiner DR. EDRISA TANAKA (Keiko Agena). Season Two picks up with Bright's personal life in disarray after his sister AINSLEY's (Halston Sage) shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he must "take care" of her and protect his mother JESSICA WHITLY (Bellamy Young) from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again! Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.

FOX's Prodigal Son stars Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, Michael Sheen as Dr. Martin Whitly, Bellamy Young as Jessica Whitly, Lou Diamond Phillips as Gil Arroyo, Halston Sage as Ainsley Whitly, Aurora Perrineau as Dani Powell, Frank Harts as JT Tarmel, and Keiko Agena as Edrisa Tanaka. Joining the cast for the second season include Christian Borle (Little Shop of Horrors) as Friar Pete, a former friar ejected from his church for extremist views, he is famous for a notorious killing spree that has landed him in the psychiatric ward with Martin. Friar Pete is a careful listener and offers respite to the other patients — and becomes a key consultant in Bright's latest case. Michael Potts' (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) Dr. Brandon Marsh is Martin's new therapist at Claremont who's desperate to have a breakthrough with his psychiatric patients.

FOX's Prodigal Son is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the series, and both are executive producers, showrunners, and writers on the show. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Adam Kane serve as executive producers. Lee Toland Krieger directed and executive-produced the pilot "Like".