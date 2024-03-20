Posted in: NBC, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: greg daniels, nbc, the office

The Office Spinoff: Greg Daniels, Michael Koman Would Be Co-Creators

If The Office spinoff series project moves forward, Greg Daniels and Michael Koman (Nathan For You) are expected to be its co-creators.

It was close to two months ago when the news hit that Greg Daniels was putting together a development room of his "trusted writers" to brainstorm possible spinoff/sequel series ideas stemming from his Steve Carell-starring U.S. take on The Office. While Daniels isn't interested in rebooting the classic sitcom, one possibility is that the series could focus on another company with another ensemble cast but still be set within "The Office" universe – potentially with its own documentary crew. As Daniels continues working with the writing team, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Nathan For You co-creator Michael Koman will serve as a co-creator if Daniels' new project gets a series green light. To be clear, all of this is happening at the very early stages of the development process, with no guarantee that a project could end up resulting from the brainstorming sessions.

Along with Carell, the long-running & award-winning sitcom also included an all-star cast: John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, B.J. Novak, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, Leslie David Baker, Melora Hardin, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Ed Helms, Oscar Nuñez, and Craig Robinson (with James Spader stepping in following Carell's departure). A successful spinoff series would have a number of important positives to it beyond the obvious. On the streaming side, expect the viewership of The Office to skyrocket (not like it's lacking right now as it is). And then there's the matter of potential crossovers, with a spinoff series serving as a possible platform to feature the return of a number of familiar faces from the original NBC series. With Novak putting a match to the idea of a full reunion during a previous interview with DH ("Definitely you wouldn't get everyone back together, that ship has sailed"), a spinoff series could be the next best thing – though, as fans know all too well, this is a road that's been attempted to be traveled down before so it will be interesting to see how this turns out.

