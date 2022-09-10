The Orville Creator Seth MacFarlane Celebrates Series' 5th Anniversary

The Orville has come a long way since its premiere in 2017 on Fox. Creator Seth MacFarlane commemorated the sci-fi series' fifth anniversary on Twitter with its current home in the New Horizons era on Hulu and additional streaming outlet on Disney+, writing, "[The Orville] premiered 5 years ago today, and we're still going strong! Thanks to everyone on both sides of the screen!" As we're still awaiting the fate of the series for a possible season four renewal, season three provided several twists and turns.

The Orville: New Horizons Season Three's Shocking Plot Twists and Turns

A possible alliance with the Krill turned sour with a shocking regime change. One of the Planetary Union's most powerful allies in Moclus was banished. Their greatest mortal enemies during season two in the Kaylon became allies. The series stars MacFarlane as Capt. Ed Mercer, an idealistic leader who's always ready to challenge the status quo, even if it means becoming a maverick at times. His first officer is also his ex-wife: Cmdr. Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki) is just as strong-willed and stubborn as he can be while also quick to call out anyone's BS.

The other members of the crew are plucky pilot Lt. Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes), resourceful chief engineer Lt. Cmdr John LaMarr (J. Lee), Second officer and Moclan Lt. Cmdr Bortus (Peter Macon), Kaylon emissary and science and engineering officer Isaac (Mark Jackson), Chief Medical Officer Dr. Claire Finn (Penny Johnson Jerald), Chief of Security and Xelayan Lt. Cmdr Talla Keyali (Jessica Szohr), and helmsperson Ensign Charly Burke (Anne Winters). Season three ended with a wedding between Claire and Isaac in a break from the intergalactic strife from the Union's war with the Krill and Moclan alliance. It also featured the surprise guest in Halston Sage's Alara, the Orville's original chief of security.

#theorville premiered 5 years ago today, and we're still going strong! Thanks to everyone on both sides of the screen! pic.twitter.com/CrkYdmmBql — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) September 10, 2022 Show Full Tweet