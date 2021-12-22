The Orville Has an Imposter Problem? This Displeases Us Greatly

So why do some folks take it upon themselves to crap on everyone else's Corn Flakes? Less than a week ago, fans of Hulu and Seth MacFarlane's Emmy-nominated sci-fi/adventure/dramedy The Orville were enjoying a first-look image from the upcoming 10-episode third season (otherwise known as The Orville: New Horizons). Set to launch on March 10, 2022, we were treated to a look at Capt. Ed Mercer (MacFarlane), Cmdr. Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), Lt. Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes), and Admiral Halsey (Victor Garber) in their welcome return. But that wasn't all, with looks at the season's newbies like new series regular Anne Winters (13 Reasons Why, Tyrant) aka Ensign Charly Burke, as well as Bruce Boxleitner (Babylon 5) and the late Lisa Banes (Royal Pains, Nashville) guest-starring as President Alcuzan & Senator Balask. And then this week? Some creep on social media is pretending to be co-producer, editor, Season 3 actor & our best source for production updates Tom Costantino. This displeases us greatly. Because aside from being a great source of fun and interesting updates for the fans, Costantino understands how social media can be used to keep the fans engaged between seasons (and a great way to feed them just enough "red meat" to keep them somewhat satisfied. Thankfully, the show's fanbase had Costantino's back as you're about to see.

Here's a look at Costantino's Instagram post exposing the fraud, along with a big thanks to everyone who gave him the heads-up so he could get the word out:

The upcoming season also stars Penny Johnson Jerald (as Dr. Claire Finn), Peter Macon (as Lt. Cmdr. Bortus), J. Lee (as Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr), Mark Jackson (Isaac), Chad L. Coleman (Klyden), and Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali). In addition, the late Norm Macdonald will be heard once again as the Gelatin lieutenant Yaphit, with Eliza Taylor (The 100) onboard to guest-star (with no additional details released). With a new home & new missions, here's a look back at the teaser for Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, set to land on viewers' streaming screens on March 10, 2022:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Orville: New Horizons I Date Announcement I Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=heMcSXRXm5Q)

At Hulu's Television Critics Association session in August, Jordan Helman, head of scripted originals, revealed that he's seen cuts of the third season. And while there isn't a premiere date to announce yet, Helman is hopeful that the wait won't be much longer- and from what he's seen, it sounds like the wait will be worth it. "The past year and a half has been complicated for a variety of levels as it pertains to production. I can't share a launch date, but we're really excited about what we've seen thus far," Helman told Deadline Hollywood earlier (while also confirming that MacFarlane and Jon Cassar would be directing episodes). As for where the future of the popular sci-fi series may go from here, Helman is keeping all options on the table as the "future of the show remains an open conversation and there have been no conversations otherwise." In fact, Helman sees the third season as having the potential the grow the series' fanbase even further. "I believe the fans of the show that are coming to us from Fox will be deeply excited and satiated. I also think for new fans that maybe didn't experience it, it will feel new to them," he explained.