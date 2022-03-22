The Orville: MacFarlane's Batman Loves A Healthy Snack; S03 BTS Look

As the days & weeks inch closer to the June return of Hulu & Seth MacFarlane's The Orville ("The Orville: New Horizons") for its third season, we have two completely different types of updates to offer to help you with our day. Later on, we have two behind-the-scenes videos of how post-production is going shared by MacFarlane that we're sure music fans will appreciate. But first, we're having a little fun checking in with MacFarlane's non-"Orville" life as he shares with the world the kind of Dark Knight he would like to see get some movie love. And while his Caped Crusader might not be the hero we deserve, he's the hero we need… to make sure we're eating well-balanced meals? Because this Batman's arch-nemesis isn't the Joker… it's early-onset Diabetes.

Here's a look at MacFarlane's "pitch" for the Batman movie he would like to see hit the big screen:

Of course, this wouldn't really count as an update on The Orville if we didn't actually give you an update on The Orville. In the following two posts, MacFarlane offered a look behind the scenes as Joel McNeely and John Debney work their musical magic for the upcoming season:

With the series currently rolling ahead with post-production, Chad L. Coleman had some interesting Klyden-related teases to offer viewers- including some rather intense moments between Klyden and Bortus (Peter Macon). Speaking with Express.co.uk, had these updates to pass onto viewers:

Klyden and Bortus Seek Counseling: After realizing that "divorce" means having to kill one's spouse, the two will be in couples counseling and are "slowly starting to patch up their relationship." But that won't be the only personal drama that Klyden will have to deal with. "[There's] some serious drama for Klyden that's going to shake people. And my whole Moclan family. And running through the whole crew, period," Coleman added.

Coleman Believes Fans Will See the Wait Was More Than Worth It: "I look forward to it [the new season]. It's the best. I know people say, 'What else are you gonna say?' I'm like, 'No, honestly.' It feels like if we never get the chance to do this again, we better do every damn thing we can. And, it is truly jaw-dropping. This season is going to be jaw-dropping, for real. Incredibly epic. The special effects – everything is bigger and better. If you never see us again, you'll never forget us."

Here's a look at MacFarlane's tweet going into further details on the delay as well as appreciating the fans' patience:

Now launching on June 2, The Orville fans were treated to a look at Capt. Ed Mercer (MacFarlane), Cmdr. Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), Lt. Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes), and Admiral Halsey (Victor Garber) in their welcome return. But that wasn't all, with looks at the season's newbies like Winters as well as Bruce Boxleitner (Babylon 5) and the late Lisa Banes (Royal Pains, Nashville) guest-starring as President Alcuzan & Senator Balask.

The upcoming season also stars Penny Johnson Jerald (as Dr. Claire Finn), Peter Macon (as Lt. Cmdr. Bortus), J. Lee (as Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr), Mark Jackson (Isaac), Chad L. Coleman (Klyden), and Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali). In addition, the late Norm Macdonald will be heard once again as the Gelatin lieutenant Yaphit, with Eliza Taylor (The 100) onboard to guest-star (with no additional details released). With a new home & new missions, here's a look back at the teaser for Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, set to land on viewers' streaming screens on June 2, 2022:

At Hulu's Television Critics Association (TCA) session in August 2021, Jordan Helman, head of scripted originals, revealed that he's seen cuts of the third season. And while there isn't a premiere date to announce yet, Helman is hopeful that the wait won't be much longer- and from what he's seen, it sounds like the wait will be worth it. "The past year and a half has been complicated for a variety of levels as it pertains to production. I can't share a launch date, but we're really excited about what we've seen thus far," Helman told Deadline Hollywood earlier (while also confirming that MacFarlane and Jon Cassar would be directing episodes). As for where the future of the popular sci-fi series may go from here, Helman is keeping all options on the table as the "future of the show remains an open conversation and there have been no conversations otherwise." In fact, Helman sees the third season as having the potential the grow the series' fanbase even further. "I believe the fans of the show that are coming to us from Fox will be deeply excited and satiated. I also think for new fans that maybe didn't experience it, it will feel new to them," he explained.