The Orville: New Horizons Goes Big, Feels "Like A Reset": MacFarlane

If we have all of our fingers and toes counted correctly then that means we have about two weeks to go until Hulu and Seth MacFarlane's The Orville heads off into some "New Horizons" for its long-awaited third season. But why go with "The Orville" New Horizons" instead of just "Season 3"? As fans have already seen from the trailer and the fact that the series is now the streaming service, things are going to be bigger on a whole number of levels. "It seemed that because the show was going to be making such an uptick in scope, and in many ways, going to feel like a reset, it felt like it wanted something special," MacFarlane explained during an interview with SFX magazine "You had a new opening title, a new set, new costumes, a new look, just a new aesthetic that really competes in the world of streaming shows."

But that doesn't mean The Orville still won't be the show fans know and love (and can still recognize). "The show is still the show, but with some new aspects to it," executive producer Brannon Braga continued. "We're getting to a point in the third season where the kinds of stories we wanted to tell were much broader and more ambitious in scope than even the first two seasons. Seth [MacFarlane] was feeling constrained by it. The show features a newly revamped Orville, a new crew member on the bridge, and what we think are bigger, more spectacular stories, not just in terms of the visuals and the action, but the emotions and the emotional fireworks as well." With Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons ready for launch on June 2nd, here's a look at the official trailer & sneak preview:

Now launching on June 2, The Orville fans were treated to an early look at Capt. Ed Mercer (MacFarlane), Cmdr. Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), Lt. Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes), and Admiral Halsey (Victor Garber) in their welcome return. But that wasn't all, with looks at the season's newbies like Winters as well as Bruce Boxleitner (Babylon 5) and the late Lisa Banes (Royal Pains, Nashville) guest-starring as President Alcuzan & Senator Balask.

The upcoming season also stars Penny Johnson Jerald (as Dr. Claire Finn), Peter Macon (as Lt. Cmdr. Bortus), J. Lee (as Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr), Mark Jackson (Isaac), Chad L. Coleman (Klyden), and Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali). In addition, the late Norm Macdonald will be heard once again as the Gelatin lieutenant Yaphit, with Eliza Taylor (The 100) onboard to guest-star (with no additional details released). With a new home & new missions, here's a look back at the teaser for Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, set to land on viewers' streaming screens on June 2, 2022: