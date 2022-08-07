The Orville: New Horizons Tribute Video Honors Norm Macdonald

Actor and comedian Norm Macdonald might be gone, but his legacy lives on as The Orville: New Horizons posted a montage featuring his character Yaphit, the green amorphous alien engineer and beloved member of the crew. The series' Twitter account wrote, "In loving memory of Norm Macdonald. Thanks for your continuous laughs and allowing us to be part of your fleet – The Orville Crew". Macdonald passed in 2021 before the season three premiere streamed on Hulu on July 2 with "Electric Sheep" dedicated to his memory.

The clip begins with Capt Ed Mercer (Seth MacFarlane) introducing Yaphit to Pria (Charlize Theron) with the engineer calling her "the only white woman he ever found attractive," with her firing back by calling him "the handsomest pile of cat puke she's ever seen". Macdonald lent the voice to the character, which is largely an extension of the comedian himself with his humor, blunt overtures, self-deprecating humor, and memorable scenes with Penny Johnson Jerald's Dr. Claire Finn. Also among the highlights include Yaphit's award medal ceremony and Macdonald making a physical appearance as himself in a "makeover" attempt, disgusting Claire to walk away as he shrugs incredulously, "What did I say?"

While Claire often rebuffed Yaphit's advances, the two did have a…moment together in a previous season. The doctor go on to marry the Kaylon and android Isaac (Mark Jackson). The clip was released not long after the season finale "Future Unknown". MacDonald recorded all his lines prior to his death as Yaphit appeared in a recurring role throughout the season to the end. MacFarlane offered something should The Orville get a fourth season on the character's fate, telling Yahoo, "We do have a plan. We would not do Yaphit without Norm, but there is a plan for how we are going to handle it if we are lucky enough to do Season 4."

