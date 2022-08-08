The Orville on Disney+ May Sway Season 4 Decision: Seth MacFarlane

If there's anyone who recognizes The Orville: New Horizons' popularity on Hulu, it's creator and star, Seth MacFarlane. Given the layoff between seasons from the season three announcement on its original home FOX in May 2019 to its relocation on the Disney-owned platform Hulu, only to finally hit our screens this summer, the reaction to this season has been nothing short of jaw-dropping. And yet, the show's fate remains uncertain when it comes to a fourth season (let alone spinoffs). MacFarlane spoke with TV Line regarding any updates on the show's future, which may hinge on the series' debut and performance on Disney's main streaming platform Disney+, when all three seasons release on August 10.

"There's some trickiness," MacFarlane explained. "But, look, the actors are the easy part." The stickier wicket, he said, is "How do I work it into everything else that's now going on?" Among other projects, he has several in play, including his two animated shows, Family Guy and American Dad, as well as his current deal at the NBC Universal streamer Peacock (including the Ted prequel series). "I will say that I get as emotionally invested in the show as any of the fans," he said, "So I will find a way to do it if there is a Season 4."

MacFarlane puts the chances of season four to be 50-50, and factors that its performance on Disney+ (in addition to its existing platform on Hulu) could hinge on the final decision. "My hope is that when the show drops on Disney+, the people who haven't yet discovered [The Orville] will suddenly give it a chance," he said. "That's a potential game changer for us. I think that creatively and audience-wise when people sit down and give the show a chance, it upends their expectations. The biggest burden with the show is preconceptions. People think it's one thing — there are people out there who think it's a sitcom — and when they sit down to watch it they realize it's something completely different. Once you get people's eyeballs on it, the show does the work, it speaks for itself, and people tend to be hooked."