The Orville: Penny Johnson Jerald's Message for Fans Wanting Season 4

So it's two episodes down and a new one dropping this week for Hulu & Seth MacFarlane's The Orville: New Horizons. But even with S03E03 "Mortality Paradox" on the horizon, fans of the popular series have already started wondering when or if there will be a fourth season or any other adventures set within the universe. Thankfully, Cinemablend was able to ask Anne Winters (Ensign Charly Burke) and Penny Johnson Jerald (Dr. Clarie Finn) to weigh in on what they know about the series' future. Here's a look at those highlights

Winters Sees the Series as "Always Going to Be a Little Open-Ended"- for An Interesting Reason: "I think that the cool thing about the show and being in that space is the freedom to really write and create entire different worlds, and with the simulator, you can bring people back to life. There's really no boundaries. So, regardless of how it leaves off, I think that it's always going to be a little bit open-ended. Because you can always create another season of the show and create an entirely different scenario. Seth is just good at creating things, so I wouldn't put it past him to be able to do ten seasons of the show if he wanted to. This is his baby. So I wouldn't be surprised if he wants to do a fourth season. We haven't heard anything yet."

Johnson Jerald Sees a Future for the Franchise: "We were not told, 'Oh, you know we're not doing it.' We were not told that. We certainly continued Season 3 as though we can go on forever if that's what you're asking. I can definitely tell you that. All of the stories you get to see, they can be self-contained because we're not serialized. You can definitely imagine this crew in the future, and you can either imagine all of them or some of them. It's that kind of thing that we leave you with. All things are possible but I am definitely putting it in the hands of the fans."

Johnson Jerald Has a Message for Fans Wanting More "Orville": "Oh, Season 4 is definitely possible, and let me just continue along those lines. You… as a fan… you must watch. You must watch with open eyes, open heart, open mind. And if you are truly enjoying 'The Orville' at this magnitude, people are listening. So, I give that into the hands of the fans, and the fans need to respond.

With Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons set to drop its third episode of the season on June 16th, here's a look at the promo for S01E03 "Mortality Paradox":

And before this week's episode lands, here's a look behind the scenes of So1E02 "Shadow Realms":

And for a look at MacFarlane tackling a wide range of internet-based search questions, including if he drew Family Guy, if he spent any time working on Johnny Bravo, what are some of the voices that he does, what he was thinking when he created American Dad, how many awards has he won, why he "hates" Tucson so much (?!?), and (believe it or not) lots more, check out WIRED's Autocomplete Interview below:

"It seemed that because the show was going to be making such an uptick in scope, and in many ways, going to feel like a reset, it felt like it wanted something special," MacFarlane explained about the upcoming season going with the addition of "New Horizons" in the title during an interview with SFX magazine "You had a new opening title, a new set, new costumes, a new look, just a new aesthetic that really competes in the world of streaming shows." But that doesn't mean The Orville still won't be the show fans know and love (and can still recognize). "The show is still the show, but with some new aspects to it," executive producer Brannon Braga continued. "We're getting to a point in the third season where the kinds of stories we wanted to tell were much broader and more ambitious in scope than even the first two seasons. Seth [MacFarlane] was feeling constrained by it. The show features a newly revamped Orville, a new crew member on the bridge, and what we think are bigger, more spectacular stories, not just in terms of the visuals and the action, but the emotions and the emotional fireworks as well."

Earlier this year, The Orville fans were treated to an early look at Capt. Ed Mercer (MacFarlane), Cmdr. Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), Lt. Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes), and Admiral Halsey (Victor Garber) in their welcome return. But that wasn't all, with looks at the season's newest cast member Anne Winters as well as Bruce Boxleitner (Babylon 5) and the late Lisa Banes (Royal Pains, Nashville) guest-starring as President Alcuzan & Senator Balask. The season also stars Penny Johnson Jerald (as Dr. Claire Finn), Peter Macon (as Lt. Cmdr. Bortus), J. Lee (as Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr), Mark Jackson (Isaac), Chad L. Coleman (Klyden), and Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali). In addition, the late Norm Macdonald will be heard once again as the Gelatin lieutenant Yaphit, with Eliza Taylor (The 100) guest-starring.