The Orville S03 Sound Mix Look at Szohr & Grimes Comes with A Price

Well, this was a pleasant surprise. When we last checked in with The Orville: New Horizons co-producer, editor, Season 3 actor & our best source for production updates Tom Costantino, he was offering a chance for fans to win something very cool from the show (see below). But we were also left with the impression that he would be going off the grid for the holidays since there's no rest for the wicked and/or the hard-working. Now with less than three months until the third season of Seth MacFarlane's popular Hulu series takes flight, we're getting another look at a sound mixing session that also includes a look at Jessica Szohr and Scott Grimes. Unfortunately, the look behind the scenes comes at a price: Costantino's inability to come up with a current "hot topic" to match the image. Personally? We think he's being a bit hard on himself…

"I spent 30 minutes trying to find a tasteful, topical news cycle ref for this mix of [Jessica Szohr] and [Scott Grimes]. I failed in spectacular fashion," Costantino wrote in his Instagram post. But we hope he knows that from his "failure" came a very winning look at what's ahead for The Orville fans (because every little preview counts). And considering how hard the holidays are hitting folks, that's a spectacular win:

"Hey, Folks. Been a bit of an overworked grinch, and totally forgot my holiday plans. Giving this out to my favorite people, you. So, yeah contest. Nothing complicated. Drop a line below by 12:01 am Jan 1st, and I'll throw it in the rando winner picker. Instagram only. And since 40 percent of the stuff we sent from Fox went into the abyss never to be seen again, I'll mail this one myself. Happy Holidays," Costantino wrote in the caption to his Instagram post displaying the screen-used top prize that he's giving fans a chance to win (also check it out here). So if you haven't dropped a comment yet, then here you go. Make sure to get your comment in before 12:01 am on January 1, 2022- and good luck!

Set to launch on March 10, 2022, The Orville fans were treated to a look at Capt. Ed Mercer (MacFarlane), Cmdr. Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), Lt. Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes), and Admiral Halsey (Victor Garber) in their welcome return. But that wasn't all, with looks at the season's newbies like new series regular Anne Winters (13 Reasons Why, Tyrant) aka Ensign Charly Burke, as well as Bruce Boxleitner (Babylon 5) and the late Lisa Banes (Royal Pains, Nashville) guest-starring as President Alcuzan & Senator Balask.

The upcoming season also stars Penny Johnson Jerald (as Dr. Claire Finn), Peter Macon (as Lt. Cmdr. Bortus), J. Lee (as Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr), Mark Jackson (Isaac), Chad L. Coleman (Klyden), and Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali). In addition, the late Norm Macdonald will be heard once again as the Gelatin lieutenant Yaphit, with Eliza Taylor (The 100) onboard to guest-star (with no additional details released). With a new home & new missions, here's a look back at the teaser for Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, set to land on viewers' streaming screens on March 10, 2022:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Orville: New Horizons I Date Announcement I Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=heMcSXRXm5Q)

At Hulu's Television Critics Association session in August, Jordan Helman, head of scripted originals, revealed that he's seen cuts of the third season. And while there isn't a premiere date to announce yet, Helman is hopeful that the wait won't be much longer- and from what he's seen, it sounds like the wait will be worth it. "The past year and a half has been complicated for a variety of levels as it pertains to production. I can't share a launch date, but we're really excited about what we've seen thus far," Helman told Deadline Hollywood earlier (while also confirming that MacFarlane and Jon Cassar would be directing episodes). As for where the future of the popular sci-fi series may go from here, Helman is keeping all options on the table as the "future of the show remains an open conversation and there have been no conversations otherwise." In fact, Helman sees the third season as having the potential the grow the series' fanbase even further. "I believe the fans of the show that are coming to us from Fox will be deeply excited and satiated. I also think for new fans that maybe didn't experience it, it will feel new to them," he explained.