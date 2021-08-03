The Orville Season 3 Is Still Filming- Here's A Clapperboard As Proof

So after checking out a photobomb from Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali), we took a day or two to check out the rest of the television pop culture landscape. But you know we can't stay away for long, especially as more and more shows begin announcing return/premiere dates (even Amazon's "Lord of the Rings" prequel locked in September 2022) gets fans of Hulu and Seth MacFarlane's The Orville a little more anxious for Season 3 news than usual. Once again, editor & co-producer Tom Costantino is here to help fill the gaps once again. This time around, we start off with a look outside the beloved ship's home. From there, Costantino does the one thing you're always supposed to do on social media to remind and reassure fans that filming is still rolling along (which it is so everyone can take a day to breathe).

First up, a quick look at where the two-story ship calls home on the lot (though I'm sure most of you will have your radars set on how you wish you could walk away with one of the costumes on the rack);

Following that, we have Costantino engaging in the ancient social media art of posting clapperboards to denote that filming on something has started, finished, or continuing; or to let everyone know that a cast member, director, or writer is involved. A right-proper substitute? Posting the back of a personalized on-set "director's chair".

With the series having been hit by COVID-related delays much like dozens of other productions, things had been quiet with The Orville for some time. Then during an Instagram chat in September 2020 with Szohr, MacFarlane offered viewers an update. "All I can say is we are working on it. We're working on it very hard, we got hit by this just like everyone else but we're working on it," MacFarlane explained at that time. "We will be back soon, folks. There has been a lot of speculation online: Will the show come back? The show is still a huge priority for me and for the cast and everyone else. We do have a season to finish, and we are going to finish it." For MacFarlane, it all comes down to safety first and foremost. "For a show with a lot of prosthetic makeup that requires close contact, a lot of background artists… it's a big job, and you want to make sure you do it in a way that keeps everyone safe and secure," he explained. "Once we have those protocols figured out, we will start up again and you will get more Orville."

And here's a look back at that new signage that was previewed in the last update, courtesy of MacFarlane's camera and Costantino's Instagram account:

