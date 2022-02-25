The Orville Season 3 Main Title Scoring Video Offers a Sense of Hope

Understandably, the television industry pressed the "PAUSE" button on Thursday in light of the ongoing Russian invasion & occupation of Ukraine as the world watched in horror and with anger at the images coming out of the warzone. To say that what's happening is having an impact on millions both personally & professionally would be a dramatic understatement, so thankfully there are still avenues to escape to for even a minute or two to help get our minds right. That's why we appreciate The Orville co-producer Tom Costantino for sharing a special look at the scoring of the main title that he and Bruce Broughton accomplished wonderfully for the third season of Hulu & Seth MacFarlane's series. Along with it being a nice mental distraction from the gloom, it brings a sense of hope even when hope seems like a thought thing to come by.

Here's a look at Costantino's post, but we recommend having your speakers & volumes levels set just right for the proper listening experience because it makes everything you do feel pretty grand & epic:

To make up for the extra wait time, MacFarlane and the team released a preview of the opening minutes along with the new main title, which you can check out below:

Here's a look at MacFarlane's tweet going into further details on the delay as well as appreciating the fans' patience:

Now launching on June 2, The Orville fans were treated to a look at Capt. Ed Mercer (MacFarlane), Cmdr. Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), Lt. Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes), and Admiral Halsey (Victor Garber) in their welcome return. But that wasn't all, with looks at the season's newbies like Winters as well as Bruce Boxleitner (Babylon 5) and the late Lisa Banes (Royal Pains, Nashville) guest-starring as President Alcuzan & Senator Balask.

The upcoming season also stars Penny Johnson Jerald (as Dr. Claire Finn), Peter Macon (as Lt. Cmdr. Bortus), J. Lee (as Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr), Mark Jackson (Isaac), Chad L. Coleman (Klyden), and Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali). In addition, the late Norm Macdonald will be heard once again as the Gelatin lieutenant Yaphit, with Eliza Taylor (The 100) onboard to guest-star (with no additional details released). With a new home & new missions, here's a look back at the teaser for Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, set to land on viewers' streaming screens on June 2, 2022:

At Hulu's Television Critics Association (TCA) session in August 2021, Jordan Helman, head of scripted originals, revealed that he's seen cuts of the third season. And while there isn't a premiere date to announce yet, Helman is hopeful that the wait won't be much longer- and from what he's seen, it sounds like the wait will be worth it. "The past year and a half has been complicated for a variety of levels as it pertains to production. I can't share a launch date, but we're really excited about what we've seen thus far," Helman told Deadline Hollywood earlier (while also confirming that MacFarlane and Jon Cassar would be directing episodes). As for where the future of the popular sci-fi series may go from here, Helman is keeping all options on the table as the "future of the show remains an open conversation and there have been no conversations otherwise." In fact, Helman sees the third season as having the potential the grow the series' fanbase even further. "I believe the fans of the show that are coming to us from Fox will be deeply excited and satiated. I also think for new fans that maybe didn't experience it, it will feel new to them," he explained.