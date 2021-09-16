The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Video Signals Start of Season 3 Scoring

Around the middle of August, Seth MacFarlane made the announcement that fans of The Orville had been waiting quite some time to hear. "And that is a wrap on season 3 of 'The Orville'! Thank you to our incomparable cast and crew for their tireless and brilliant work, and I sincerely hope this is not the last time we all go to space," MacFarlane wrote in the caption to the Instagram post he shared at the time, with that last line keeping the door open for future adventures (an idea that Hulu is also keeping the door open to, but more on that in a minute). Flashing ahead about a month as post-production rolls along, MacFarlane shared something that should help make the wait a little easier. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, MacFarlane announced that today was the first day of scoring Season 3- and he brought along a clip for fans to check out.

Here's a look at MacFarlane's post, not only announcing that scoring on the season was underway but also offering a video that definitely helps set a mood that Orville fans can appreciate:

At Hulu's Television Critics Association session in August, Jordan Helman, head of scripted originals, revealed that he's seen cuts of the third season. And while there isn't a premiere date to announce yet, Helman is hopeful that the wait won't be much longer- and from what he's seen, it sounds like the wait will be worth it. "The past year and a half has been complicated for a variety of levels as it pertains to production. I can't share a launch date, but we're really excited about what we've seen thus far," Helman told Deadline Hollywood earlier (while also confirming that MacFarlane and Jon Cassar would be directing episodes). As for where the future of the popular sci-fi series may go from here, Helman is keeping all options on the table as the "future of the show remains an open conversation and there have been no conversations otherwise." In fact, Helman sees the third season as having the potential the grow the series' fanbase even further. "I believe the fans of the show that are coming to us from Fox will be deeply excited and satiated. I also think for new fans that maybe didn't experience it, it will feel new to them," he explained.