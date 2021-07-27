The Orville Shares Seth MacFarlane Season 3 Planetary Union Sign Image

Okay, it's safe to say that fans of Hulu and Seth MacFarlane's The Orville didn't exactly find their Comic-Con@Home treat bag overflowing with news & previews about the show's upcoming third season. But on Tuesday, editor & co-producer (and soon-to-be cast member) Tom Costantino shared a look at something new and very cool from the series return. Taking to Instagram, Costantino shared a look at the new Planetary Union Central sign that will be appearing on a new set- and just to make it even more official-like, the image was taken by MacFarlane and given the green light from him for Costantino to share.

"It's a sign. It's a new sign. It's a new sign on a new set. It's a new sign on a new set, with a [photograph] taken by [Seth MacFarlane], who signed off on posting it," Costantino wrote in the caption accompanying the post's look at the newest addition to the new set:

With the series having been hit by COVID-related delays much like dozens of other productions, things had been quiet with The Orville for some time. Then during an Instagram chat in September 2020 with Jessica Szohr, MacFarlane offered viewers an update. "All I can say is we are working on it. We're working on it very hard, we got hit by this just like everyone else but we're working on it," MacFarlane explained at that time. "We will be back soon, folks. There has been a lot of speculation online: Will the show come back? The show is still a huge priority for me and for the cast and everyone else. We do have a season to finish, and we are going to finish it." For MacFarlane, it all comes down to safety first and foremost. "For a show with a lot of prosthetic makeup that requires close contact, a lot of background artists… it's a big job, and you want to make sure you do it in a way that keeps everyone safe and secure," he explained. "Once we have those protocols figured out, we will start up again and you will get more Orville."

