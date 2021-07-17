The Orville: Since "Hell Froze Over", Guess Who Shows Up in Season 3?

We're not going to lie. We always enjoy offering updates on how season three production is going with Hulu and Seth MacFarlane's The Orville and we always appreciate the intel editor & co-producer Tom Costantino has to offer via social media because it adds so much of a personal, intimate look at how the season is coming together. But when we looked up what Costantino had to offer this time around? Well, this one was going to be a ton more special because guess who's going to be making a guest appearance on the show this season? That's right, and Costantino is sharing some looks from the set.

"Hell froze over. Also thanks to [Penny Johnson Jerald] for setting up a 📸 op.🪐🎥🎬 with [Brooke. N]," Costantino wrote in the caption to his Instagram post while showing off his on-set, in-uniform look with co-star Penny Johnson Jerald- which you can check out below:

In December 2020, viewers learned that filming had resumed on the series, with the news made official via Twitter and Instagram with the image of a clapperboard (which also happens to list MacFarlane as directing). Here's a look at the Instagram post that brought a cautious smile to The Orville fans' faces:

With the series having been hit by COVID-related delays much like dozens of other productions, things had been quiet for some time. Then during an Instagram chat in September with Jessica Szohr, MacFarlane offered viewers an update. "All I can say is we are working on it. We're working on it very hard, we got hit by this just like everyone else but we're working on it," MacFarlane explained at that time. "We will be back soon, folks. There has been a lot of speculation online: Will the show come back? The show is still a huge priority for me and for the cast and everyone else. We do have a season to finish, and we are going to finish it." For MacFarlane, it all comes down to safety first and foremost. "For a show with a lot of prosthetic makeup that requires close contact, a lot of background artists… it's a big job, and you want to make sure you do it in a way that keeps everyone safe and secure," he explained. "Once we have those protocols figured out, we will start up again and you will get more Orville."

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.