Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: the office, The Paper

The Paper Official Trailer: Peacock Previews "The Office" Spinoff

Premiering September 4th, here's the trailer for Greg Daniels and Michael Koman's Domhnall Gleeson-starring "The Office" spinoff, The Paper.

Article Summary The Paper, a spinoff of The Office, premieres September 4th on Peacock with a four-episode launch.

The show follows the original documentary crew as they capture life at a struggling Midwestern newspaper.

Domhnall Gleeson leads the cast in a new mockumentary-style comedy from creators Greg Daniels and Michael Koman.

Expect a fresh take with both laughs and heart, blending familiar documentary style with new characters and a different perspective.

If you ever wondered what happened to the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch in NBC's Emmy Award-winning series The Office, you'll get your answer next month. Earlier today, Peacock dropped the official trailer, key art poster, and image gallery for series co-creators and co-showrunners Greg Daniels (The Office) and Michael Koman's (Nathan for You) The Paper. Set for a four-episode premiere on September 44th (with two new episodes dropping per week through September 25th), the Domhnall Gleeson (Ex Machina, About Time)-starring comedy sees the doc crew aiming its cameras at a new subject: a historic but down-on-its-luck Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it. If you're expecting "The Office II," think again. Once you get past the documentary style and the familiar faces, the trailer hits you with some solid laughs and heartfelt moments.

The upcoming sitcom stars Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus), Chelsea Frei (Poker Face, The Cleaning Lady), Melvin Gregg (American Vandal, Snowfall), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Black Ops, A League Of Their Own), Alex Edelman (Just For Us, Unfrosted), Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever, Santa Clarita Diet), Tim Key (The Witchfinder, This Time with Alan Partridge), and Oscar Nuñez (The Office, The Proposal). Eric Rahill, Tracy Letts, Molly Ephraim, Mo Welch, Allan Havey, Duane Shepard Sr., Nate Jackson, and Nancy Lenehan are guest stars. Here's a look at the image gallery that was released:

Stemming from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Peacock's The Paper is executive-produced by co-creators, co-showrunners, and co-writers Daniels and Koman. In addition, the comedy is executive-produced by Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas (formerly Reveille). The first season's directors include Daniels (101), Ken Kwapis (102), Yana Gorskaya (103), Paul Lieberstein (104), Tazbah Chavez (105), Jason Woliner (106), Jennifer Celotta (107), Matt Sohn (108), Dave Rogers (109), and Jeff Blitz (110).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!