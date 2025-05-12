Posted in: Peacock, Preview, TV | Tagged: the office, The Paper

The Paper: Peacock's "The Office" Spinoff Set for September 2025

Set for September, NBCUniversal revealed a look at Greg Daniels & Michael Koman's "The Office" spinoff, The Paper, starring Domhnall Gleeson.

The NBCUniversal Upfront finally revealed that the official title of the long-awaited Greg Daniels and Michael Koman spinoff series from The Office will be called The Paper. As rumors circulated dating back to the WGA's listing of the series' title in June 2024, we also have an official premiere in September 2025.

'The Paper' Synopsis and Details as the First Official Spinoff of NBC's 'The Office'

The Paper stars Domhnall Gleeson (Ex Machina, About Time), Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus), and features the return of Oscar Nuñez (The Proposal), who will reprise his role as Oscar Martinez from the Steve Carell (Michael)-starred series. The trio appeared on the Upfront stage to reveal a first look at the new series and announce that it will premiere exclusively on Peacock in September. The Paper, a mockumentary from Daniels and Koman, is set in the same universe as NBC's Emmy Award-winning hit series The Office, and features the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch. The crew is in search of a new subject when they discover a historic Toledo newspaper, The Truth Teller, and the eager publisher who is trying to revive it.

Joining Gleeson and Impacciatore at The Paper are Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key. The series has already got a ringing endorsement from Carell, who said he won't appear on the new show but will watch it as a fan. Alums Jenna Fischer (Pam) and Angela Kinsey (Angela), who host the Office Ladies rewatch podcast, visited Nuñez on the set of the new Peacock series on The Office 20th anniversary reunion on NBC's Today. Others have shown interest in returning as well if needed. The Paper is executive produced by The Office creators Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, who did the same for the NBC version of the series.

