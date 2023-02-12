Criminal Minds Season 17 In The Daily LITG, 12th of February, 2023

An LITRG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, and the last few years, as well as what birthdays the comic book industry is celebrating.

LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. Criminal Minds Star Paget Brewster Shares Excellent Season 17 News
  2. DC Comics Mr. Freeze Goes Platinum with McFarlane Toys Chase Figure
  3. James Gunn Graciously Shuts Down Kilmer/Clooney/Bale DCU/Batman Rumor
  4. 1923 Season 1 Episode 6 "One Ocean Closer to Destiny" Images Released
  5. The Orville Delay In The Daily LITG, 11th of February, 2023
  6. The Orville: Is Seth MacFarlane Series Victim of Disney /Hulu Woes?
  7. Atari Opens Pre-Orders For 50th Anniversary 2600 Cartridge Series
  8. Coca-Cola Creations Announces New Move Flavor Featuring Rosalia
  9. South Park: Kyle & Tolkien's TikTok Posts "Pretty Boys Walk Like This"
  10. Sean Murphy Buys Rights To Zorro For His Own Comic, Man Of The Dead

ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, The Swipe Files

  1. Brian Cunningham Defends Joelle Jones Over X-Men Swipes
  2. Daredevil, Punisher, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones & More Disney-Bound?
  3. Rick And Morty: James Gunn Isn't Getting The Message; Here's An Idea!
  4. A New Thunderbolts #1 From Marvel – But Who? And Why?
  5. Marvel Collects Jim Lee's X-Men Trading Cards For 30th Anniversary
  6. Legends of Tomorrow & Batwoman Season Finale Overviews & More
  7. New Marvel Thunderbolts Comic Is "Ted Lasso By Way Of The Avengers"
  8. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Addresses Diversity Complaints
  9. Beavis and Butt-Head Rage Out Before Their Upcoming Return
  10. The Kindle App Replacing ComiXology on Desktop Displays Comics Poorly
  11. James Tynion IV Shows You Teenage Mad Scientist Christopher Chaos
  12. We Live In Black And White- Thank FOC It's Friday, 11th February
  13. The Witches Of Adamas Has A Very High Concept Indeed, Even For Manga
  14. A New Comic Shop For New York, Everyone Comics in Long Island City
  15. Printwatch: Second Prints From Mary Jane/Black Cat To Sabretooth
  16. Stephanie Phillips & Flaviano Launch Grim #1 from Boom Studios
  17. Beavis and Butt-Head In The Daily LITG 11th February 2022

LITG two years ago, Darth Vader and Doctor Doom

Darth Vader and Doctor Doom - The Daily LITG, 12th of February 2021
LITG: Darth Vader and Doctor Doom – The Daily LITG, 12th of February 2021

  1. Darth Vader Sees An Alternate Ending To Return Of The Jedi (Spoilers)
  2. Law & Order: SVU – Ice-T Makes Bold Stabler/Benson Reunion Promise
  3. Doctor Doom Joins Marvels' Guardians Of The Galaxy
  4. Guaranteed Shiny Ditto Will Be Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto's Reward
  5. DC Comics Solicitations For May 2021, Frankensteined
  6. The Mandalorian: Gina Carano Reportedly Not Returning for Season 3
  7. Image Comics Ends Line-Wide Returnability Programme
  8. Buffy Stars Emma Caulfield, Anthony Head on Whedon Abuse Accusations
  10. Red X Revealed In Future State: Teen Titans, But No One Any The Wiser
  12. Classic What If Gets A Second Omnibus For December 2021
  13. Is This How Justice League Dark Will Tie Into Infinite Frontier?
  14. Ablaze To Publish JP Roth's Rothic Comics
  15. Cradle of Filth Gets A Heavy Metal Comic And An Action Figure Line
  16. King Kirby, The Jack Kirby Play – Now Released As Podcast
  17. DC Needs A Franchise Development Director In Today's Comics JobWatch
  19. Exclusive Three Page Trailer Comic For The 27 Run: Crush
  20. Star Wars High Republic and Peach Momoko Top Advance Reorders
  21. DC Comics Realise That Poison Ivy: Thorns Graphic Novel Exists

LITG three years ago – We Scooped Death Metal

And Green Lantern 2 was suffering.

  1. The Batman-With-A-Scythe-And-Bone-Motorbike Teaser for DC's Metal 2: Death Metal from Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo
  2. "Inuyasha" is Finally Coming Back after all this time with Good Smile
  3. Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp's The Green Lantern Season 2 Drops From 12 to 8 Issues – Is This 5G?
  4. Marvel Finally Puts a Label on Mystique and Destiny's Relationship in Tomorrow's X-Men #6 [SPOILERS]
  5. "Death Note" Returns for a Special One-Shot Story – Read it Online for Free!
  6. Watch A Grieving Mother Play With Her Deceased Daughter In VR
  7. How – and When – Joe Hill's Hill House Comics Will Be Collected by DC
  8. Will the Tenth and Thirteenth Doctors Finally Meet Face-to-Face? Doctor Who: Thirteenth Doctor Year Two #2 [Preview]
  9. 007 Bond Binge: Dr. No
  10. Claire Bretécher, Creator of Agrippine, Has Died, Aged 79

LITG four years ago, Deadpool Was Weapon 9

And Star Wars made a little return to Dark Horse.

  1. Rob Liefeld Posts Original Designs For Deadpool – and That, He Was Weapon 9 All Along…
  2. Star Wars Returns to Dark Horse
  3. Kevin F**king Smith Making 'Howard the F**king Duck' Show for Hulu
  4. McFarlane Toys Announces New Line of Harry Potter and Wizarding World Figures
  5. The 'Game of Thrones' Death We're Not Okay With

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Hunter Gorinson, formerly PR of Valiant, now of Hivemind and Bad Idea Comics
  • Dan Greenfield, of 13th Dimension
  • David Campbell, organiser of 2D Comics Festival
  • Jesus Antonio Hernandez Rodriguez of Rocket Girl
  • Terry Sala of Do You Pooh
  • Former Marvel sales director and VP of Dark Horse, Lou Bank

