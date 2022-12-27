The Penguin: "Batman" Spinoff Reportedly Filming in NYC This February

While question marks still remain hovering over a number of current & future DCU projects, things appear to be rolling along for showrunner Lauren LeFranc & HBO Max's upcoming Colin Farrell & Cristin Milioti-starring The Penguin. Based on a recent update from the Film & Television Industry Alliance (FTIA), the series spinoff from Matt Reeves' The Batman will be filming in New York City on February 6th. Reeves and Farrell will executive produce alongside Dylan Clark and LeFranc (who also writes). Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski and Adam Kassan also serve as executive producers, and Rafi Crohn is a co-executive producer. Emmy Award-winning director Craig Zobel (Mare of Easttown) is set to direct two episodes and executive produce. Now, here's a look at a screencap from the FTIA website:

"'Penguin' will sit immediately after the end of 'The Batman' and temporally before the events of the second movie. The show will come out in between the two movies. Now beyond that, it's fun for the audience to know that it will be a bridge between the two, but the actual release date, I'm not at liberty to say," HBO Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey explained about the spinoff back in November. "The goal of this is to show what Oz's life is like, and that's very much in the streets of Gotham, trying to get up and over as only the Penguin can. As a hustler and a strategist with his own ambitions. It is a great example of having the time over eight episodes to tell a longer-arc character story with a lot of delicious twists and turns and new characters. It's very much going to be about Gotham at that street level because he's not flying around like Batman does. We are all embracing that as a very specific experience for audiences to have."