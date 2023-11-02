Posted in: Max, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, Marvel Studios, max, mcu, The Penguin

The Penguin: Casey Bloys Explains Big Advantage DC Has Over Marvel

HBO & Max CEO and Chairman Casey Bloys cited Peacemaker and The Penguin as examples of the advantage that DC Studios has over Marvel Studios.

Key Points HBO & Max Chairman/CEO Casey Bloys believes DC Studios has an edge over Marvel Studios because of its varying storytelling styles.

Bloys highlights recent success with DCU's 'Peacemaker' and hints at the forthcoming 'The Penguin' series.

'The Penguin' is not expected to hit Max screens in Fall 2024.

Bloys suggests that there might be too much Marvel content out there, while DC allows for a spreading-out of a broader range of stories.

If you ask HBO & Max CEO and Chairman Casey Bloys, it's not that viewers are having "superhero fatigue" as much as they're getting tired of the same old, same old. "I don't know that it's necessarily tentpole fatigue as much as it is a sameness of storytelling," Bloys shared during a media event earlier today showcasing what's to come in 2024 (and a little of 2025). Of course, Max has a pretty vested interest in the topic with its DCU foundation. DC Studios' James Gunn & Peter Safran have a slate of DC films & series on the way – with more to come. The streamer has already found success with Gunn's John Cena-starring Peacemaker – and let's not forget the now-Fall 2024-premiering The Penguin, with Colin Farrell reprising his role from Matt Reeves' The Batman. And it's those last two projects that Bloys uses to exemplify the advantage the DC Studios has moving forward.

"I think the key, even within DC, is trying to tell different stories in different styles, to not try to do the same show over and over and over again. I would say 'Peacemaker' is a very different show tonally than 'The Penguin.' So, there's not a uniformity to the storytelling, and I think that helps," Bloys explained. As for the issues that Marvel Studios is facing (having been the spotlight of a scathing Variety profile report earlier this week), Bloys sees it as being a problem of there being too much and too much of the same. "Unfortunately, Marvel, as good as their shows are, there's probably been a lot of them. That's one of the advantages we have at Warner Bros. is it's not just one set of stories. There's a lot of stories you can go to," Bloys shared.

Max's The Penguin is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell & Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes; and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the streaming series is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer, and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

