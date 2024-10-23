Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: the batman, The Penguin

The Penguin: HBO Releases Episode 6 "Gold Summit" Images, Trailer

Check out the images and trailer for Showrunner Lauren LeFranc's Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti-starring The Penguin Ep. 6: "Gold Summit."

We're five episodes down with three more episodes of DC Studios, Showrunner Lauren LeFranc, and EPs Matt Reeves and Dylan Clark's Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti-starring The Penguin still in the chamber. That's a good thing for Oz (Farrell) because he's going to need as much time as possible to keep moving, stay alive, and figure out a plan of attack. That's not an easy thing to pull off during normal stressful times – the fact that Oz has Sofia (Milioti) and Maroni (Clancy Brown) breathing down his neck and ready to put him six feet under pretty much complicates things by the power of ten. With that in mind, here's a look at what's ahead with the sixth chapter – with Oz looking to expand his reach despite the exposure putting him in Sofia and Maroni's crosshairs and Victor (Rhenzy Feliz) confronting a ghost from his past.

Here's a look at what's ahead with the episode trailer for S01E06: "Gold Summit" (written by Nick Towne), followed by the midseason trailer that was released on the first day of NYCC 2024:

The Penguin: A Preview of "The Batman" Spinoff

"We're in Oz's world," LeFranc shared during an interview with EW ahead of SDCC 2024. "We're living in the underbelly of the city. Oz is a mover and a shaker. He can't always be trusted. He's very smart and very methodical, but he's also extremely impulsive. You can't predict what he's going to do." With the spinoff series set one week after the events of the Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman, the connections between the feature film and streaming series are pretty clear. But LeFranc notes that the series will also serve as a lead-in to the second film (expected in 2026). "We are the bridge between the two films. We're going almost directly into the second film Matt has planned," LeFranc added.

For Reeves, the vision of expanding "The Batman" universe came during writing on the film. "As we were writing the movie [The Batman], I was like, 'Hey, you know what? I think there are some cool shows that we could do. It was actually why I wanted to make our deal at Warner Bros." In fact, Reeves notes in the interview that some elements from the original Gotham PD project made their way into The Penguin – and the team isn't done yet. "There's another television exploration we're going to do," Clark revealed. "We're looking at this entire world as it relates to who Batman is — the antagonists around them, all the crime that has to be navigated in the city — and trying to figure out where are the areas that are best to explore."

The HBO Original series stars Farrell as Oz Cobb (aka "The Penguin"), along with Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O'Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush) and Mark Strong (Carmine Falcone).

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell & Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner; Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes; and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the streaming series is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer, and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

