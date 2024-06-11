Posted in: Max, Movies, Preview, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, max, the batman, The Penguin

The Penguin: Max's "The Batman" Spinoff Series Set for September

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, confirmed that Colin Farrell-starring The Penguin will hit Max screens in September.

Heading into June, word went out that when Max and DC Studios' Colin Farrell-starring The Penguin hit screens this fall, Sky Atlantic and Sky streaming service Now viewers in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Italy would also get their chance to check out the spinoff series day-and-date when it streams. Now, thanks to Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, we have a confirmed release month. Speaking with Variety, Bloys discussed a number of upcoming HBO and Max projects – with Bloys sharing that The Penguin will hit the streaming service in September. Set within filmmaker Matt Reeves' "The Batman" universe, the spinoff series stars Farrell as Oz Cobb (aka "The Penguin"), along with Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Mark Strong, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O'Connell, Clancy Brown, and Michael Zegen.

The Penguin: Casey Bloys on DCU's Advantage Over MCU

If you ask Bloys, it's not that viewers are having "superhero fatigue" as much as they're getting tired of the same old, same old. "I don't know that it's necessarily tentpole fatigue as much as it is a sameness of storytelling," Bloys shared during a media event back in November 2023 showcasing what's to come in 2024 (and a little of 2025). "I think the key, even within DC, is trying to tell different stories in different styles, to not try to do the same show over and over and over again. I would say 'Peacemaker' is a very different show tonally than 'The Penguin.' So, there's not a uniformity to the storytelling, and I think that helps," Bloys explained in a previous interview.

As for the issues that Marvel Studios is facing (having been the spotlight of a scathing Variety profile report earlier this week), Bloys sees it as being a problem of there being too much and too much of the same. "Unfortunately, Marvel, as good as their shows are, there's probably been a lot of them. That's one of the advantages we have at Warner Bros. is it's not just one set of stories. There's a lot of stories you can go to," Bloys shared.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell & Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes; and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the streaming series is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer, and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

