The Penguin Part of The Batman 2 "Fabric"; More BatVerse: Matt Reeves

We're giving Colin Farrell a break so he can continue celebrating his Golden Globes win for Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin. But when it comes to offering an update on how things are looking with showrunner Lauren LeFranc & HBO Max's upcoming Farrell & Cristin Milioti-starring The Penguin, who better to have come in to pinch hit than The Batman mastermind Matt Reeves? Because that's what we have to share with you for this go-around, and it begins with Reeves confirming the rumblings that filming on the spinoff series will be kicking off soon. "We are very, very soon going to start shooting 'The Penguin' with Colin. That is super exciting," Reeves confirmed to Collider during a recent interview. But that wasn't all, as Reeves also addressed how the series will connect with any future theatrical releases and teased that his "BatVerse" might be growing beyond what we already know (Arkham Asylum & GCPD spinoffs).

"There's actually a whole little fabric of things we're wanting to do, the way we're doing with [the] Penguin and how that comes back into how that will lead into the sequel, and what that sequel is going to be," Reeves shared when addressing where the series will fit in terms of the theatrical side of things and if it will be "essential viewing" for folks wanting to have a better understanding of what's to come in a The Batman sequel. As for what the future holds, Reeves seems excited in a way that vibes like there's more on the horizon than the projects mentioned above. "There are some other things we have planned too. […] The 'BatVerse' of what we're doing has me very, very excited, and I'm very passionate about it. So I'm excited."

"The only thing I had an idea was that I wasn't nearly getting to explore the character as much as I wanted to. Because there was all this extraordinary work done by [makeup artists] Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine and his team, and I just thought it was the tip of the iceberg, pardon the pun, that we were getting to do the six or seven scenes that we did in the film. I was grateful for them, but I wanted more," Farrell shared during an interview with Variety ahead of the Golden Globe Awards ceremony. In fact, Mike Marino & Mike Fontaine's makeup work inspired Farrell to discuss Oswald's future with producer Dylan Clark. "Honest to god, any thought I had about an extended series was to do with Mike Marino's work. I just knew there was so much to do with it — age it up, age it down. He's just such a genius, Mike, so it was his work that was the inspiration, really," Farrell added. Now, here's a look at a video of the interview, followed by a clip of Farrell sharing what happened when he took a trip to a Starbucks in character after the first makeup test:

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Reeves, Farrell, LeFranc, Clark, and 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski & Adam Kassan serve as executive producers, and Rafi Crohn is a co-executive producer. Emmy Award-winning director Craig Zobel (Mare of Easttown) is set to direct two episodes and executive produce.