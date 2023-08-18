Posted in: Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: max, preview, the batman, The Penguin

The Penguin Star Michael Kelly on Johnny Viti: "He's Not a Good Guy"

The Penguin star Michael Kelly on playing Johnny Viti, how much filming he has left, and watching Colin Farrell transform into the role.

With the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes still ongoing as the AMPTP just recently returned to the negotiating table with the WGA, we actually have some insight to pass along regarding writer & showrunner Lauren LeFranc and Max's Colin Farrell-starring The Penguin. Thanks to an interview with The Wrap prior to the SAG-AFTRA, Michael Kelly (Jack Ryan, Special Ops: Lionness) revealed how much more time he had left filming "The Batman" universe series, a few clues about what we can expect from his character, and how Farrell blew him away with his transformation into the role.

Set to play Johnny Viti, an underboss of the Falcone Crime family ("He's not a good guy. But it's a fun character to play. It's a lot of fun"), Kelly shared how far he was into filming the streaming series before production was shuttered. "I have one day left. I got all my stuff done, but one day, we went to shoot it like three times, and I went home. Because we, as actors, you can't not go. You have to go to work, and then they picket, and then you go home," the actor explained. But based on Kelly's reaction to seeing Farrell on the set in full-on Penguin mode, it sounds like the wait for the series will be worth it.

"Did you see the teaser? It's like, 'Oh, s–t it looks so good.' And Colin is a force, man. I met him at the table read. It was the first time we'd ever met, and just what a lovely, lovely person he is. And we talked a good bit that day. Then the first day on set that I came to set and he was The Penguin. And the first time that I saw him, I was just like, 'Oh my God.' And I said, 'Bro, excuse me, but can I get a better look?' And he is like, 'Come up, get on in there.' And I got within inches of his face, and I was like, 'I don't see it. I can't find it. I can't find where and how they did this.' It is mind-blowing to the naked eye, being that close to his face. You can't see it. And he's talking with his brogue, and we're just chatting it up. And then they're like, 'All right guys, we're ready for you.' And he turns his back, and he starts to limp, and then he turns around, and he's The Penguin. And I'm just like, 'Holy s—t.' He's so good."

With the spinoff series set to hit Max screens in 2024, Farrell & Kelly are joined in the cast by Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Deirdre O'Connell, with Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen recurring. Here's a look at a teaser & in-production look at what's to come with The Penguin:

Max's The Penguin is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell & Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes; and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the streaming series is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer, and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

