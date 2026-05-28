Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Infernal Hulk, newlitg

The Death Of An X-Man In The Daily LITG, 28th of May 2026

The Death Of An X-Man was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

The Death Of An X-Man was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

The Death Of An X-Man and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Buffy and Willow fans

LITG two years ago, Seth MacFarlane and Star Trek

LITG three years ago, X-Men '97 Main Cast

LITG four years ago, Khan-La'an

LITG five years ago – Returning Prodigal Son

LITG six years ago – Christian Cooper.

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but yesterday it was all about former Marvel Comics writer and editor, Christian Cooper and his confrontation with Amy Cooper – no relation. With me wondering if any publicity-seeking comics publisher has gotten in touch. Turned out DC Comics did.

LITG seven years ago.

From a time when whether or not Frank Miller's Superman Year One was or was not in the same continuity as the Dark Knight Returns was our biggest concern.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Lynn Johnston , cartoonist of For Better Or For Worse

, cartoonist of For Better Or For Worse Charles Marshall , writer on Planet of The Apes and Mortal Kombat.

, writer on Planet of The Apes and Mortal Kombat. Chad Hunt , artist on Wolverine, Freak Force, FemForce and Outsiders.

, artist on Wolverine, Freak Force, FemForce and Outsiders. Geoffrey White , writer of Married… With Children

, writer of Married… With Children Andrea Di Vito , artist on Dungeons & Dragons, Brath, The First and Nova.

, artist on Dungeons & Dragons, Brath, The First and Nova. Sebastian F Piccione , writer of Sunday Knight Comics

, writer of Sunday Knight Comics Chris Farnsworth , writer on 24 Legacy: Rules On Engagement and Dead Man Running

, writer on 24 Legacy: Rules On Engagement and Dead Man Running Alicia Hollinger , artist on Heavy Metal Magazine

, artist on Heavy Metal Magazine Mike Imboden writes on Fist Of Justice.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!