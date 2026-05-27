Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Donkey Kong, Donkey Kong 64, N64

Donkey Kong 64 Is Coming To Nintendo Switch Online

One of the classics from the N64 era, Donkey Kong 64, is finally coming to the retro game library on Nintendo Switch Online

Article Summary Donkey Kong 64 joins Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on June 4, bringing the N64 classic back for Switch players.

Nintendo is adding just one retro game in June, but Donkey Kong 64 stands out as a major release for the service.

The 1999 Rare platformer returns with cleaner presentation, improved visuals, and support that echoes the original Rumble Pack feel.

Play as Donkey Kong, Diddy, Tiny, Lanky, and Chunky in a huge 3D adventure packed with collectibles, minigames, and multiplayer.

Nintendo has announced they're only adding one game to the Nintendo Switch Online library in June, but it is a big one, as Donkey Kong 64 will arrive next week. With Donkey Kong Bananza becoming a hit on the Nintendo Switch 2, it looks like the company decided to take things back to the original 3D platformer in the series, as they have cleaned the game up a bit and given it a better presentation. Granted, it still looks like a lot of polygons, as it was a Rare Inc. title from 1999. But this looks way better than the Wii U edition that came out in 2015. It even sounds like you'll experience the Rumble Pack additions from the original. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will be added to the Expansion Pack on June 4, 2026.

Donkey Kong 64 Finally Arrives on Nintendo Switch Online

King K. Rool has set his sights on conquering Kong Isle, and only Donkey Kong and his pals can save the day! In DK's first 3D adventure, help him rescue his furry friends, reclaim the Golden Bananas and save his homeland. Take control not only of Donkey Kong and Diddy, but also Tiny, Lanky, and Chunky Kong. Each character has unique abilities, from Tiny's Ponytail Twirl to Chunky's Pineapple Launcher. With a massive single-player quest packed with surprises and a madcap multiplayer mode, Donkey Kong 64 is a bursting barrel of fun!

With a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, you'll be able to join the DK crew as they climb, swim, and jump through treacherous and puzzling areas while taking advantage of their special abilities and upgrades. Hunt for collectibles and play wacky minigames while solo, or duke it out in battle arenas with friends in four-player split-screen action (additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode; sold separately). There's enough fun to go around to make you go bananas!

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