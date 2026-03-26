Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt Season 2 E12: "6:00 P.M." Preview; Noah Wyle Updates Season 3

Along with our updated preview for HBO Max's The Pitt Season 2 Episode 12: "6:00 P.M.," Noah Wyle offers an update on how Season 3 is going.

Article Summary Noah Wyle teases Season 3 of The Pitt, revealing filming is set to start soon and scripts are in progress.

Season 2 Episode 12, titled "6:00 P.M.," brings major drama as Dana defends her new trainee amid tensions.

The episode features fireworks accidents, challenging home visits, and fallout from Robby’s sabbatical plan.

Get previews, sneak peeks, and insights into what’s next for The Pitt on HBO Max.

As we inch closer to the season finale of EP John Wells and series creator & showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's Noah Wyle-starring The Pitt, this week brings the "6:00 P.M." hour. But before you check out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, sneak peek, and more for this week's chapter, Wyle had some new insights to share about what's to come next season. During a special event marking the launch of HBO Max in the UK and Ireland, HBO and HBO Max chief Casey Bloys had a one-on-one session with Wyle to discuss the hit streaming series.

When asked for an update on how things are looking with the third season, Wyle noted that cameras should be rolling "very soon" and that writing was already underway. "We are in the process of writing character arcs for season three for everybody. It's a very interesting show to break because, unlike a lot of shows where there are 22 episodes that may play out over a calendar year, this is 15 hours of one day. So you're painting with a much finer brush. For a character's arc, it's not really enough to go through the courtship of a romance, but it's enough to get your head turned. These are really small arcs that happen in the course of a day, but can be really satisfying if you're engaged with that character."

The Pitt Season 2 Episode 12: "6:00 P.M." Preview

The Pitt Season 2 Episode 12: "6:00 P.M." – After Dana springs into action to defend her new trainee, a clash with Robby reveals her true feelings about his upcoming sabbatical. Then, Mohan and King tend to an elderly couple in need of some extra help at home, Whitaker tackles a case from a shuttered rural hospital, and the team sees yet another July 4th fireworks victim. Written by Danny Hogan & R. Scott Gemmill and directed by Amanda Marsalis.

Starring Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, the critically acclaimed series offers a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America, as seen through the lens of frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby's (Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's emergency department. Tracy Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Dennis Whitaker), and Shabana Azeez (Victoria Javadi) also starred in the first season.

Sepideh Moafi has joined the cast for the second season of The Pitt as a series regular, with Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, Lucas Iverson, Lawrence Robinson, Brittany Allen, Bonita Friedericy, Taylor Handley, Jeff Kober, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, Annabelle Toomey, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, and Annabelle Toomey.

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