The Pitt Star Katherine LaNasa Looks Back on Seinfeld Appearance

The Pitt star Katherine LaNasa reflects on her guest appearance on Seinfeld, initially unaware of the NBC sitcom's popularity at the time.

Long before The Pitt became the cultural phenomenon, star Katherine LaNasa was busy establishing herself as a working actress for the better part of her 35+ year career. With some of her most memorable roles in Warner Bros' The Campaign (2012), New Line's Valentine's Day, AppleTV's Truth Be Told, Bravo's! Imposters, she's making big waves on her latest medical drama as the no-nonsense day-shift charge nurse Dana Evans on HBO Max's The Pitt. While appearing on ETalk, LaNasa reflected on her early work, including her memorable guest-starring role as Cathy Tierny on the NBC sitcom Seinfeld in the season six episode, "The Beard," but was not aware of its cultural significance at the time.

The Pitt Star Katherine LaNasa on Not Keeping Up with Popular Shows Due to Family Commitments

"I had never seen Seinfeld, nor had I seen Melrose Place, which is hilarious," LaNasa said. "Yes, I was living under a rock." The actress, who was married to the late Dennis Hopper at the time, spoke about her career and life at that point. "I was a single mom, my son's dad was an older guy, and we didn't watch Melrose Place. I just didn't watch a lot of TV. I know it sounds crazy, I was just starting out in television."

During LaNasa's appearance, which had Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) trying to convert a gay man to heterosexuality, and George (Jason Alexander) upset when his blind date, like him, also turns out to be bald, finds Jerry nervously anticipating taking a polygraph test with Cathy set to administer it. "There was a whole scene in that where Jason Alexander is talking with the rest of them about this girl that he's dating and how when she took off her wig or her wig came off, and she was bald," she recalled. "He was like, 'She's bald, treeless!' This and that, and he just kept riffing, and it was so funny and so magical just to see them rehearse and ad-lib."

LaNasa was at least aware that she was a part of something special. "It was just a big bucket full of talent, and I was pinching myself," she said. "I couldn't believe I was a part of it or witnessing it." The actress would appear in over 80 projects, including Two and a Half Men, Longmire, Deception, Big Love, Judging Amy, Three Sisters, Satisfaction, Katy Keene, Daredevil: Born Again, before landing the R. Scott Gemmill-created series. New episodes of The Pitt, which also stars Noah Wyle, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Sepideh Moafi, stream Thursdays on HBO Max through April 16th.

