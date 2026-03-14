Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, strange new worlds

Strange New Worlds: Myers on S04 Release Date, More "Classic Trek"

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds EP Henry Alonso Myers talks Season 4 release, balancing "boldly going" in episodes with "more classic" Trek.

Article Summary Strange New Worlds Season 4 release expected late summer, with post-production still ongoing.

Showrunner Henry Alonso Myers says both Season 4 and 5 are deep in editing, sound, and scoring work.

Season 4 to feature mix of classic Star Trek storytelling and experimental genre episodes.

Familiar TOS characters and new twists teased for Season 5 as series nears its conclusion.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers still have a long way to go before getting season four ready and polished in post-production, and doing the same for season five, with no more filming for the franchise currently active, as Starfleet Academy just wrapped its second season. Myers provided an update to TrekMovie.com about where they are in the process of wrapping up and closing out the journey for Christopher Pike's (Anson Mount) journey as captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise.

Strange New Worlds EP Myers Provides Update on Post-Production Process for Final Two Seasons

"I'm literally still working on season 4 as well as season 5 right now, so it doesn't feel like — we wrapped photography, but we'll be working on post and editorial and sound and score and all that stuff for another six to ten months. We'll still be working on [season 5] when you get to see season 4," Myers said. As far as that release window, "I can say, [season 4 will arrive] sometime later this year. We've been very consistent in the time of year when we come out, and we're going to be consistent again this year. We've been told a window, so that's where we're going to be, I would say late summer, but take that as a guess and not really a locked date."

Aside from the musical-themed "Subspace Rhapsody" of season two and the puppet episode in season four, Myers reveals the series will have some familiarity feel, "It's not like every episode is a puppet episode… It's a mix. We have a few genre reaches. We have some real classic episodes, some very, very classic episodes. We try some things that have not been tried in Star Trek before, but still, very much at their core, feel like Star Trek." For more on how season five will shift to wrapping up certain characters, reintroducing the familiar final TOS pieces with Thomas Janes' Bones and Kai Murakami's Sulu into the mix, and a throwback to The Final Frontier, you can check out the full interview.

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