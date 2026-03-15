Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: luke cage, Mike Colter

Luke Cage: Mike Colter on Changes He'd Want to See Before Returning

Mike Colter (Cupertino) discussed a potential MCU return as Luke Cage with Daredevil: Born Again's success, and the changes he'd like to see.

Article Summary Mike Colter discusses what would motivate him to return as Luke Cage in the MCU after nearly a decade away.

He emphasizes the need for fresh, challenging storylines to keep the character compelling and complex.

Colter wants to explore Luke Cage balancing power, control, and moral ambiguity in Harlem.

The actor highlights the moral dilemmas of fighting crime, hinting at a darker, richer direction for Luke Cage.

It's hard to believe it's been nearly a decade since we saw Mike Colter's Luke Cage fight crime on the streets of Harlem when his series got cancelled in 2018, when the Disney and Netflix partnership dissolved with the Mouse's decision to create its own competing streaming service. As The Defenders characters reverted to Marvel, we saw the likes of Daredevil stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio make their way back into the mix with Born Again and join the greater Marvel family in its proper cinematic universe. We also saw more fan favorites make their way back with Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/Punisher in season one and Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones for the upcoming season two. The Evil and Cupertino star has publicly expressed his enthusiasm for a potential return, but there are conditions, speaking to The Direct on what they are.

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" When I first finished filming Luke Cage, I was sort of ready to do other things and so, as an actor, I'm just looking for something that's different, and something interesting, and something that I can just sink my teeth into, that scares me a little bit, and something that comes out of left field a little bit," Colter said of the Cheo Hodari Coker-created series before taking his next opportunity opposite Katja Herbers and Aasif Mandvi on the Kings' supernatural series Evil.

When we last left Luke, we saw him overcome the organized criminal forces of Cornell "Cottonmouth" Stokes (Mahershala Ali) in season one, and later, Mariah Dillard (Alfre Woodard), who took over his empire entering season two. He wasn't alone; his primary help came from Det. Misty Knight (Simone Missick), who becomes enhanced after losing her arm in the line of duty and gaining a "Bucky Barnes"-type of upgrade in the process, and "Night Nurse" Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson), who has invaluable intuition and uncanny resourcefulness to treat enhanced beings.

"I definitely would want to see him find out what it's like to have the power and complete control of the neighborhood and see if he can do the right thing and at the same time, keep his hands from getting dirty," Colter said on where he wants Luke to be on his return, elaborating on the moral complexities his character deals with, "Because I think, a lot of times, you need to commit crimes to actually fight crime and it's hard to say, because most of the times, you go, if you do things the right way, you wouldn't have to break the law. But unfortunately, you have to fight at the same level as other people are fighting, so it's really too hard to be able to stop something if you're not willing to go to those levels." For more on Colter's issues with continuity, his hesitation to revisit the character, and more, you can check out the entire interview.

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