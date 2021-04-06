The Powerpuff Girls: Dove Cameron Talks Bubbles, "Mental" Pilot Script

Since The CW gave the green light for a live-action series pilot take on "The Powerpuff Girls," the casting news has proven to be more and more impressive. First, we had Chloe Bennet (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie), Yana Perrault (Jagged Little Pill) joining the cast in the three lead roles for Powerpuff. Following that, we learned Donald Faison (Scrubs) would be coming on board as Prof. Drake Utonium and Nicholas Podany (Hart of Dixie) as Joseph "Jojo" Mondel Jr (Mojo Jojo, Jr.). Now, Cameron aka Bubbles is offering some perspective on what it was like learning that she had gotten the part and how it felt keeping it a secret before the big news dropped.

"After I got cast, I had to wait a week before the news came out, which was an excruciating week because I'm such a fan of the cartoon. It was so hard not to talk about it," she explained during her interview with Nylon. "I'm so excited to be in jeans and a little blue tank top and then levitate and zoom out of a window. Please. Fighting monsters? But also specifically getting to play the Powerpuff Girls. I grew up without cable and I even knew what the Powerpuff Girls were. I'm a freak for them." Understandably, the "spoiler cone of silence" was in full effect so Cameron wasn't able to offer many details- except it definitely sounds like writer/EP Diablo Cody has something fans may not see coming planned. "Diablo's vision for it is so crazy," she teased. "I can't tell you too much about it, but it is so exactly what you would want. It's mental."

Bennet's Blossom was once the spunky, conscientious, Little-Miss-Perfect child who holds several advanced degrees, but repressed kiddie-superhero trauma has left her feeling anxious and reclusive. Blossom aims to become a leader again- this time on her own terms. Cameron's Bubbles had a sweet-girl disposition that won America's hearts as a child. While still sparkling as an adult, her charming exterior belies an unexpected toughness and wit. She's initially more interested in recapturing her fame than saving the world, but she just might surprise us- and herself. Perrault's Buttercup was the rebellious badass of The Powerpuff Girls in its heyday. More sensitive than her tough exterior suggests, Buttercup spent her adulthood stepping away from her Powerpuff Girl identity and looking to live an anonymous life.

Quirky, debonair, and a pinch narcissistic, Faison's Professor Drake Utonium is a scientific genius who is immensely proud of the three extraordinary girls he created in his lab. Staring down a midlife crisis, he is determined to repair his relationships with his now-adult daughters. As a child, the nerdy, power-hungry, insecure Joseph "Jojo" Mondel Jr. (Podany) was obsessed with the Powerpuff Girls, despite his father's grudge against them. As an adult, Mojo Jojo, Jr. finds his sweetness and rage in constant battle. Based on the Cartoon Network animated series of the same name created by Craig McCracken, the live-action pilot will be written and executive produced by Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier. Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden with Erika Kennair producing, Maggie Kiley will direct and executive produce the pilot, with Warner Bros. Television producing.