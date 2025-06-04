Posted in: Peacock, TV, USA Network | Tagged: the rainmaker

The Rainmaker Trailer: USA Network Previews John Grisham Series Adapt

Debuting August 15th, here's the trailer for Showrunner Michael Seitzman and USA Network's adaptation of author John Grisham's The Rainmaker.

With USA Network's adaptation of bestselling author John Grisham's The Rainmaker set to premiere on August 15th (at 10 pm ET/PT and one week later on Peacock), we're getting our best look yet at what Showrunner Michael Seitzman's series take has to offer. Produced by Lionsgate and Blumhouse, the ten-episode legal thriller spotlights Rudy Baylor, who is fresh out of law school and finding himself going head-to-head with courtroom lion Leo Drummond – as well as his law school girlfriend, Sarah. Rudy, along with his boss, Bruiser, and her disheveled paralegal, Deck, uncover two connected conspiracies surrounding the mysterious death of their client's son. The upcoming series stars Milo Callaghan, John Slattery, Lana Parrilla, Madison Iseman, P.J. Byrne, Dan Fogler, Wade Briggs, and Robyn Cara – and you can check them out in action in the official trailer that was released earlier today (waiting for you above) and the first look images that we have waiting for you below:

"'The Rainmaker' began as John Grisham's fastest-selling novel, then became a feature film, and now, it's a TV series. What is it about this story that keeps drawing people in? Maybe it's the David-and-Goliath legal thriller, the dangerous romance, or the coming-of-age story. For me, above all, it's the characters," Seitzman shared in a letter regarding the upcoming series adaptation. "They jumped off the page in John's book and were a joy to expand upon in our show. Not to mention, Milo Callaghan, who plays Rudy Baylor, is your next crush."

Lionsgate Television and Blumhouse Television produce USA Network's The Rainmaker. Michael Seitzman serves as showrunner and executive-produces alongside John Grisham, Patrick Moran, Jason Richman, David Gernert, and Jason Blum.

