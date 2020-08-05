Even with live-action television productions across the pop culture landscape slowly starting back up, viewers should be ready for another wave of announced delays as networks and streamers look for replacement programming. One of those sources is adult animation because of how production work can readily be adjusted to meet COVID-19 and social distancing, and it's an area that Comedy Central is doubling-down on in a big way. On Wednesday, the ViacomCBS network announced it had given a green light for a reimagining of The Ren & Stimpy Show.

"We are excited to reinvent this iconic franchise with a new creative team and our partners at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio," said Chris McCarthy, President of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group. "Ren & Stimpy joins our rapidly expanding roster of adult animation including South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head and Clone High as we continue to reimagine our treasure chest of beloved IP for new generations." The series will join Comedy Central's new slate of adult animated series to complement the return of South Park, including the return of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head and the Tracee Ellis Ross-starring Daria spinoff Jodie.

Created by John Kricfalusi and airing for five seasons on Nickelodeon before beginning a run on MTV in 1996, the adventures of the emotionally challenged chihuahua Ren and his righteously dimwitted cat-friend Stimpy would become a major pop culture influence during its run and still maintains a strong fandom. At the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, co-directors Ron Cicero and Kimo Easterwood premiered their documentary look at the series, Happy Happy Joy Joy. "I want to thank our partners at Nick Animation as we re-imagine these iconic characters with a new creative team," said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer for ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group.