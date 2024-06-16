Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, max, season 2, smiling friends

Smiling Friends Season 2 E07 Preview: Charlie's Issue Needs Addressing

Charlie has a serious issue in Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends S02E07: "The Magical Red Jewel AKA Tyler Gets Fired."

After one helluva good week for Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's Smiling Friends, we're getting back to "business as usual" with a look at what's to come tonight on Adult Swim. In S02E07: "The Magical Red Jewel AKA Tyler Gets Fired," The Boss and Pim fight for their lives in a mysterious world called Spamtopia. With the two left as babysitters until (hopefully) The Boss and Pim return, Charlie uses his one-on-one time with Allan to bring up a serious matter. Along with a look at the episode promo and sneak preview, we also have a mini-teaser released earlier today offering insight into the issue standing between Charlie & Allan…

Here's a look at the promo and quick teaser for tonight's episode, "The Magical Red Jewel AKA Tyler Gets Fired" (with the sneak preview waiting for you above), followed by a look back at

Smiling Friends Creators Want Series to Have "Always Sunny" Vibes

During Adult Swim's presentation during the 2024 Annecy International Animation Festival, Hadel addressed whether viewers should expect the series to take on darker and/or more serious themes during future seasons – similar to what we've seen from other animated series that have those "special" episodes. "A lot of comedy shows, like you say, tend to get serious," Hadel shared in response to a question from an attendee. "I don't think Charlie and Pim could cry, and anybody would care. It would just be annoying. So it would probably end before it gets to that point." Hadel continued, "This show is hopefully kind of an escape. We always think about when we worked minimum-wage jobs; we would get home and just want to watch YouTube cartoons and South Park and [It's] Always Sunny [in Philadelphia]. There's something nice about being a little comedy thing, and that's it."

And there it is! Are we surprised? No – but being a diehard fan of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, I know that we don't always tend to go public a lot with our love for the greatest sitcom to ever grace a television screen. So when one of us does, it's nice to see – and when it's two talented folks like Cusack and Hadel, even more so.

"Something like 'South Park,' when I saw that episode when Stan gets depressed, I loved that because Trey [Parker] and Matt [Stone] are so great at that when they get serious. I just think we like keeping a continuous tone with 'Smiling Friends,' where you can tune in in any season. You don't really know where you are," Cusack added. And for those of you wondering when the season-long serialized storylines are going to kick in, Hadel makes it clear that fans shouldn't be holding their collective breath for them anytime soon. "I don't think we'll ever do serialization. It's supposed to just be popcorn. It's McDonald's of TV,' Hadel explained.

