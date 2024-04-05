Posted in: Fox, Opinion, Sports, TV, TV, WWE | Tagged: donald trump, dwayne johnson, Joe Biden, kamala harris, opinion, the rock, trump

The Rock Attempts to Explain Not Endorsing Biden/Harris (Or Anyone)

Checking in with Will Cain on FOX "News," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tried explaining why he's not endorsing Biden/Harris (or anyone) in 2024.

Maybe his heel role is getting to him heading into WrestleMania weekend? Maybe it has to do with not being able to change the hierarchy of power as we knew it in the DCU (that job went to James Gunn & Peter Safran)? Whatever the reason, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made it clear to FOX "News" talking head Will Cain that he isn't happy with where things are at in this country right now. So, how is he choosing to heal our nation? By sharing with Cain that he won't be endorsing President Joseph Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris during the 2024 election and the reason why he reportedly regrets that move today. Spoiler warning? Prepare for a twisty ride as Johnson attempts to make inaction out of a sense of self-preservation seem heroic and noble…

"The endorsement that I made years ago with [President Joseph Biden] was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time. I thought, 'I'm in this position where I have some influence, and I felt it was my job then to exercise my influence [and] share: This is who I'm going to endorse.' I'm not going to do that. I was then the most followed man in the world, and am today, and I appreciate that… but what that caused was something that tears me up in my guts — which is division. That got me. I didn't realize that then; I just felt like there was a lot of unrest, and I'd like things to calm down," Johnson shared.

Just so we're clear? What it smells like is that The Rock… has finally… let a bunch of Trump followers bully him into keeping his mouth shut this time around. With Johnson looking to extend "The Rock" brand beyond film, television, and the wrestling ring, it smells like Rocky's taking a page from Michael Jordan's playbook. Don't make waves. Make friends with both sides. Keep that Papatui cash rolling in. But Johnson makes it clear that he's doing this for the millions… and millions… of folks out there that he just knows – deep down in the cockles of his heart – will be brought together by him… not saying anything?

"The takeaway after that was it caused an incredible amount of division. I realize now, going into this election, I will not do that. My goal is to bring this country together. I believe in that. There will be no endorsement. At this level of influence, I will keep my politics to myself. It is between me and the ballot box. But I will tell you this: Like a lot of us out there, not trusting of all politicians, I do trust the American people, and whoever they vote for that is my president and who I will support 100 percent," Johnson added – at least promising to accept the results of the election? Yeah, that was a weird note to end on…

Seriously? This is FOX "News." Did you really think the topic of "cancel culture" and "woke" wasn't going to come up?

"Today's 'cancel culture,' 'woke culture,' division, etc — that really bugs me. In the spirit of that, you either succumb to that and be what other people want you to be, or you be yourself and be real … and that might make people upset and piss people off, and that's okay," Johnson offered – and here's why Johnson can take that answer… shine it up real nice… turn that… well, you know where we're going with that. So he claims that he's not endorsing anyone this election cycle because of the pushback he got for it and the division it created. Now, I'm guessing the vast majority of the grief he was getting was from Trump's pet GOPers because… well, why would Biden supporters attack a big name that just supported him? So, if anyone was trying to "cancel" him, it was the right-wingers. And yet, Rocky feeds into that FOX "News" false narrative that the division in this country is a result of "liberal agendas" instead of the toxicity spewing from the right for years.

"As a registered Independent for years now with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Senator Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I am endorsing them to become President and Vice President of our United States. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT," Johnson shared in an endorsement message from close to four years ago. Apparently, Johnson thinks Biden & Harris have lost that "kindness" and "respect" over the past four years – which makes me curious what he thinks about Trump's lackeys over in the GOP.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!