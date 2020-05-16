The Rock Proud of Daughter for Embracing Wrestling Nepotism

Global entertainment superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where he showered praise on his daughter for signing a WWE developmental contract. Simone Johnson is following in her father's footsteps by getting an opportunity for a job in the wrestling business based on her lineage, part of one of the wrestling industry's most sacred traditions: nepotism. That might sound like an insult, but it's actually not.

In fact, getting a job in the wrestling business because your father had a job in the wrestling business is a longstanding tradition that has produced many of the stars of today and the future. Johnson joins other wrestlers like Nia Jax, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Natalya Neidhart, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Tamina Snuka, Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, Austin Gunn, The Usos, Tessa Blanchard, and literally dozens of others who got their start in the industry due to nepotism, including Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon. 411 Wrestling transcribed the relevant portion of the appearance.

"She signed her contract with the WWE and it just blows my mind," said Johnson, apparently surprised that WWE would sign the daughter of one of its most popular stars of all time to a contract despite the sons of daughters of dozens of wrestlers all having jobs in the wrestling industry. "First of all, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps, but more importantly, follow in my footsteps sounds cliche. But she actually wants to create and blaze her own path, which is so important."

"And she ended up being the youngest signee in the history of the company," said Johnson, continuing to be amazed by his daughter's accomplishments in taking advantage of the time-honored tradition of wrestling nepotism. "At 16 — by the way, she's 18 now. At 16, she was working her ass off quietly under the radar, in the ring, getting thrown around and all the bumps and bruises that come with pro wrestling. And she hung in there, and I'm very, very proud of her." And why shouldn't he be? The rock himself, after all, is a third-generation wrestler who got his start in the business because of nepotism as well.