The Rookie: ABC, Hawley Reportedly In Development on New Spinoff

ABC is reportedly looking to expand the universe of Alexi Hawley's The Rookie with a spinoff series set to take place in Washington state.

Though "Feds" didn't work out the way that a lot of us wanted it to, reports are that ABC is looking to expand the universe of Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Lionsgate Television and 20th Television are in early development, with Hawley writing the police-based spinoff. According to DH's report, the series would be set in Washington state and focus on a male police officer "who is stepping into a new phase of life in his second act." If that sounds like the basic overview of the original series, well… you're not alone because we thought the same thing. That said, it's way too early to be dropping specifics – so we take what we can get. Along with penning the project, Hawley is also set to executive-produce alongside Fillion, Bill Norcross (whose life story inspired the franchise series) – all EPs on The Rookie – and Michelle Chapman. Lionsgate Television and 20th Television would co-produce the series.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

