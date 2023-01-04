The Rookie: ABC Posts Season 5 Ep. 11 "The Naked and The Dead" Promo

Earlier today, we shared a preview for the next chapter of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, as well as a special message to Chenford fans who've patiently supported Bradford (Eric Winter) & Chen (Melissa O'Neil) getting together for nearly five seasons. This time around, our update is a little more direct & to-the-point as we have a promo for S05E11 "The Naked and The Dead" to pass along that previews the volatile situation the team finds itself in the middle of while searching for a lost boy. But to kick off the clip? Yup, some fun, playful banter between Bradford & Chen…

Here's a look at the promo for next week's episode of ABC's The Rookie, followed by a look back at the previously released previews:

There's trouble headed for #TheRookie 😰 Don't miss an all-new episode on a new night and time, Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/GKi4omoS8Z — The Rookie (@therookie) January 4, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 11 "The Naked and The Dead" Overview

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 11 "The Naked and The Dead": Written by Vincent Angell and directed by Robert Bella, the January 10th episode finds the search for a missing boy leading the team into the middle of a dangerous drug war between two rival gangs. Now, here's a look at the preview images from next week's episode, as well as the promo that was released on Wednesday:

"Ultimately, it was important to get there in an organic way. He was her superior and her training officer for several years on the show. The 13 months of her rookie year were two and a half seasons of our show. We couldn't just jump right into it. Once we started to go down that road with Dim and Juicy and the undercover work and everything, the last thing I would want to do is rush it or to do it in a way that felt surface," series showrunner Alexi Hawley explained during a recent interview. regarding the way the Chenford storyline has played out. "Audiences like romance; that's what they want more than anything. The big Chenford fans have always seen this as romance, even when it's not on the page, so to speak. But we've got to a place now where we have to keep going forward with it. There will have to be obstacles… there will have to be drama… there will have to be stuff, but never in a manipulative way. That would be really mean to the audience."