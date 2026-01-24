Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Cast on The Big Move: "Mondays Are the New Tuesdays"

Check out the latest teasers from the cast of ABC's The Rookie, reminding fans about the big move to Monday nights beginning January 26th.

Article Summary The Rookie moves to Monday nights on ABC starting January 26—catch new episodes in the new timeslot

Cast members including Nathan Fillion tease fans with fun promos: "Mondays are the new Tuesdays"

Season 8 Episode 4, "Cut and Run," features Nolan and Bailey witnessing a shocking public murder

Episode 5, "The Network," sees Grey and the team unraveling a major criminal network with FBI support

Usually, a new episode of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie would be enough of a headline-grabber, but S08E04: "Cut and Run" is especially significant because it marks the first episode in the show's new Monday night timeslot. To get the word out, we've been getting teasers featuring Nathan Fillion, Deric Augustine, Melissa O'Neil, Lisseth Chavez, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Lopez, Mekia Cox, and Jenna Dewan, making it clear that "Mondays are the new Tuesdays."

Here's a look at the cast getting the word out about the big move to Monday nights, followed by what we know about the next two episodes (so far):

The Rookie S08E04 "Cut and Run" & S08E05 "The Network" Previews

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 4: "Cut and Run" – While out in the city, Nolan and Bailey witness a murder in public and immediately spring into action in the hopes of finding the person responsible. Meanwhile, Angela and Wesley have a big life decision that may affect their future.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 5: "The Network" – Lieutenant Grey and the FBI task force enlist the help of an old colleague to uncover a criminal network; while Nolan, Miles, Lucy, and Celina respond to a mysterious officer-involved shooting.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

