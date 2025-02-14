Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: bailan, chenford, The Rookie, wopez

The Rookie: Chenford, Wopez & Bailan Offer Valentine's Day Good Wishes

Valentine's Day seems to be the perfect holiday to hear from ABC's The Rookie power couples "Chenford," "Wopez," and "Bailan."

What with today being Valentine's Day and all, we have a different kind of update to pass along as we hit the pause button (for now) on looking ahead to what the seventh season of ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie has to offer. In the spirit of the holiday, the hit series' three power couples are checking in on social media to wish everyone a great Valentine's Day – Chenford (Melissa O'Neil's Lucy Chen and Eric Winter's Tim Bradford), Wopez (Shawn Ashmore's Wesley Evers and Alyssa Diaz's Angela Lopez), and Bailan (Jenna Dewan's Bailey Nune and Nathan Fillion's John Nolan).

Here's a look at the Valentine's Day wishes that the cast had to share earlier today:

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 7: "The Mickey" & Ep. 8: "Wildfire" Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 7: "The Mickey" – On Celina's (Lisseth Chavez) last day as a rookie, John (Nathan Fillion) gives her one final test. Meanwhile, Bailey (Jenna Dewan) makes a new friend, and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) places her faith in Seth (Patrick Keleher) for an undercover assignment.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 8: "Wildfire" – Nyla (Mekia Cox) remains suspicious of Liam Glasser (Seth Gabel) as a wildfire erupts, causing chaos in the city. Meanwhile, James (Arjay Smith) tries to help a friend, and Seth (Patrick Keleher) makes a costly mistake, putting two of their own in danger.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

