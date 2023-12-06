Posted in: ABC, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: ABC, anc, chenford, Eric Winter, Melissa O'Neil, nathan fillion, The Rookie

The Rookie: Eric Winter Thanks Fans for 100 Episodes in Touching Video

Earlier today, The Rookie star Eric Winter posted a video on Instagram thanking fans for the love & support needed to make it to 100 episodes.

When we last checked in with ABC & Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie, Winter shared a video look behind the scenes at the team back together, back on the set, and back in front of the cameras. But this time around, Winter goes the heartfelt route – and for a special occasion. In the video that the actor shared earlier today, Winter confirms that they started filming the show's 100th episode today. And the actor wanted to make sure that you – the fans – knew how much he loved & appreciated all of you for being the key reason why the show's been a hit that keeps growing. Seriously – it's the kind of personal & heartfelt video that we wished that fans got to see from their shows.

"What an amazing day for [The Rookie]! Today, we kick off our 100th episode! We love our fandom! I am so grateful to be part of this incredible show," Winter wrote as the caption to his Instagram post – but it's the video that you'll definitely want to check out:

"The band is back together….And [Nathan Fillion] clearly didn't like my joke. #therookie let's roll," Winter wrote in the caption to his Instagram post from last week, first referencing the behind-the-scenes video he shared and then referencing Fillion's reaction in the image that followed. But Fillion didn't waste time with a follow-up in the comments section: "No, I loved your joke. Especially when I told it to you twenty minutes ago." Here's a look:

And here's a look back at Hawley's update from last month signaling that filming was underway:

Here's the teaser featuring Fillion that was released to confirm the news of the show's return for a sixth season on Tuesday, February 20th:

We've been on the edge of our seats, and answers are coming! 🤩 An all-new season of #TheRookie premieres Tuesday, February 20 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/UUC8rIJ7jM — The Rookie (@therookie) November 16, 2023 Show Full Tweet

A week earlier, Hawley took to social media to let fans know that he's got the first script ready for the cameras and was ready to roll – followed by Winter offering his approval:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature. The series is expected to hit screens during midseason or possibly Spring 2024 (depending on how long the WGA and potential SGA-AFTRA strike would last).

