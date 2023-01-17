The Rookie: Kelly Clarkson Goes BTS; S05E12 "Death Notice" Preview ABC's The Rookie guest star Kelly Clarkson shared a sneak peek behind the scenes. Plus, we have a new preview for S05E12 "Death Notice."

When it comes to this week's episode of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, social media has made it pretty clear that Chenford fans are all about the previews they've seen for what's ahead with Tim (Eric Winter) & Lucy (Melissa O'Neil). But there's another very cool reason to add to the many reasons to check out S05E12 "Death Notice," and that reason is named… Kelly Clarkson. The award-winning singer, talk show host & serious The Rookie fan will be appearing in tonight's episode, and now we're getting a sneak peek at what it was like for Clarkson behind the scenes (with more to follow tomorrow, we're sure).

Here's a look at the clip from Clarkson from her talk show, followed by a personal message via the ABC series' Twitter account and a quick look at Clarkson from tonight's episode:

The Rookie Season 5 Episodes 12, 13 & 14 Previews

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 12 "Death Notice": Written by Brynn Malone and directed by Tori Garrett, the January 17th episode finds Officer John Nolan (Fillion) and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) enlisted to stand guard at a hospital after a dangerous prisoner must have surgery, and they suspect there's more to it than meets the eye. Meanwhile, Aaron (Tru Valentino) gets Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Harper (Mekia Cox) to help him investigate a string of home robberies, and Tim (Winter) and Lucy (O'Neil) consider how their new secret relationship will affect their work. Elsewhere, Lopez gets unexpected news.

So many surprises are in store on Tuesday's all-new episode of #TheRookie!

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 13 "Daddy Cop": Written by Fredrick Kotto and directed by Anne Renton, the January 17th episode takes place in the midst of a heatwave & a citywide blackout, where Officer John Nolan and Aaron follow increasingly large leads after they discover criminals hiding at the station. While on duty, Officer Chen makes an alarming discovery after being called to a scene where a pungent smell has wreaked havoc. Meanwhile, Lucy and Harper scheme to get Tim out of his new job and into a more exciting position.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14 "Death Sentence": Officer John Nolan and Bailey are on the hunt for a mystery gunman after a shooting hits a little too close to home. Meanwhile, Aaron struggles to live within his means and joins Lucy to help Tamara when the mother of a child she babysits goes missing. Elsewhere, Wesley suspects that a judge is taking bribes after he excludes valuable eyewitness testimony from a case. Written by Diana Mendez Boucher and directed by Faye Brenner.