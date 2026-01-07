Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie: Melissa O'Neil on Why "Chenford" Works; New S08E01 Images

The Rookie star Melissa O'Neil on what it is about "Chenford" that connects with fans. Plus, new S08E01: "Czech Mate" were released.

Article Summary Melissa O'Neil reveals why the "Chenford" dynamic resonates so strongly with The Rookie fans.

Season 8 of The Rookie kicks off with action-packed stories and fan-favorite character moments.

Additional new images from The Rookie Season 8 premiere, "Czech Mate," are now released.

Get a sneak peek at what's ahead in episodes 2 ("Fast Andy") and 3 ("The Red Place").

Showrunner Alexi Hawley made it pretty clear that the eighth season of ABC's Melissa O'Neil, Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, Lisseth Chavez, Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, and Deric Augustine-starring The Rookie would be hitting the ground running when it returned on January 6th. Based on the social media reactions during the show and earlier today, the show definitely didn't disappoint (especially "Chenford" fans). With that in mind, we have additional images from S08E01: "Czech Mate" to pass along, as well as an official overview and trailer for S08E02: "Fast Andy" and an official overview for S08E03: "The Red Place." But first, here's what O'Neil had to share about the growing fandom that has been built around Lucy (O'Neil) and Tim (Winter) over the past several seasons during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"Eric [Winter] and I were talking about this the other day, and it's one of those special things that I think you can write for it as much as you want, but unless all of the right elements and spices kind of come into play, it might not work," O'Neil shared about why fans connect with her and Winter's characters. "So I feel really grateful. He's a wonderful professional scene partner to have, and all of the material that we've been given is special. But we have a good friendship and a chemistry that I think parlays really well into the relationship, especially because we started off not only with a power dynamic, but there was a little bit of … we chirp each other. We know how to be in relation on a team, and I think that energy that exists in real life between us lends itself really well to a dynamic that has a bunch of people in uniform, because that is real. They're chirping [at] each other all the time. They're giving each other a hard time, and it also creates a sense of comfort and intimacy."

The Rookie Season 8 Episodes 2 & 3 Previews

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 2: "Fast Andy" – When the president visits Los Angeles, the LAPD teams up with the Secret Service to ensure his safety and assess any major threats on their watch list. Meanwhile, Miles's instincts are tested, and Tim takes on a new role.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 3: "The Red Place" – Nolan makes a quiet arrest, and Lucy and Celina race to rescue a kidnapping victim. Meanwhile, Harper and Lopez help outsmart a killer, and Miles visits a familiar face.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

