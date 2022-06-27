The Rookie: Nathan Fillion Confirms "Feds" Appearance; Season 5 Update

With ABC's Nathan Fillion (John Nolan)-starring flagship series returning on Sunday, September 25, and the network's Niecy Nash-Betts (Simone Clark)-starring spinoff series debuting two days later (on Tuesday, September 27), things are looking pretty good with "The Rookie" universe. Now we're getting an update on both series, and it comes courtesy of Fillion and his co-star Melissa O'Neil (Lucy Chen). In the Instagram post that you're about to see, the two are checking in as they're being transported around the show's new filming lot. Based on when the clip was first posted, that means The Rookie is now about a week into filming the upcoming season. But that wasn't all, with Fillion confirming that his first day back filming was actually for the spinoff series The Rookie: Feds.

Here's a look at the post shared by both Fillion and O'Neil as they were in transit:

Joining Nash-Betts on the series are Frankie Faison as Christopher "Cutty" Clark, Felix Solis as Special Agent Matthew Garza, and Britt Robertson (Big Sky) as Laura Stensen. Co-created by original series creator Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter, the two will serve as executive producers alongside Nash-Betts, Fillion, Mark Gordon, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, and Corey Miller. Now here's a look at the first official teaser for ABC's The Rookie: Feds, with the series premiering September 27th:

From the executive producers of flagship series "The Rookie" comes "The Rookie: Feds" starring Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The spinoff was introduced as a two-part event during the current fourth season of "The Rookie," where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the L.A. division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack.

On ABC's The Rookie, John Nolan (Fillion), the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination, and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth. Fillion stars alongside Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Guest stars for this episode include Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Angel Parker as Luna Grey, Jane Daly as Patrice Evers, Carsyn Rose as Lila Town, and Crystal Coney as Nurse Lisa. Alexi Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.