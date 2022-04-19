The Rookie: Nathan Fillion Wrapping Season 4; S04E19 "Simone" Preview

Though ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie is back this weekend with the start of a special two-episode arc (more on that in a minute) and was already renewed back in March for its fifth season, this week does mark an end of sorts. With a little more than a month to go and four new episodes, Fillion took to social media to make an important occasion. Yup, the popular network series is wrapping up production on the current season with Fillion making it official while also spreading around a ton of thanks to everyone who made the show's success possible.

"About to don the uniform one last time till season 5. It's been another challenging, yet rewarding year," Fillion wrote in the caption of his post. "This cast, these writers, the producers, and crew have worked so extremely hard, all throughout the pandemic, to bring you all an hour a week to escape and enjoy some good entertainment. I'm so very lucky to be along for this journey, and luckier still to have it continue." Following that, Fillion shares a look at something that the show's crew has apparently been working on all season long- no spoilers, but it's definitely worth checking out:

Now here's a look back at the preview for S04E19 "Simone," introducing Niecy Nash (Claws, Reno 911!) for the first of a two-part storyline that's also serving as a backdoor pilot for an FBI-focused spinoff. Nash stars as Simone Clark, a force of nature & the living embodiment of a dream deferred – and (much like Fillion's John Nolan with the LAPD) the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Simone has never shied away from a challenge or a fight. She is a single mother of two who put her dreams on hold to make sure her kids pursued their own. Co-starring Felix Solis as Matthew Garza, Kat Foster as Casey Fox, and Frankie Faison as Christopher "Cutty" Clark, here's a look at the preview images, official promo, and overview for the first chapter in the two-part event, S04E19 "Simone":

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 19 "Simone": Officer Nolan and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of FBI trainee Simone Clark when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station. Guest-starring Niecy Nash as Simone Clark, Felix Solis as Matthew Garza, Kat Foster as Casey Fox, and Frankie Faison as Christopher "Cutty" Clark. Written by Alexi Hawley & Terence Paul Winter and directed by Liz Friedlander.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Alexi Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.

