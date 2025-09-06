Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie, The Rookie North

The Rookie North: Alexi Hawley Shares Promising Spinoff Update

The Rookie series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley offered an update on how things are looking with the spinoff project, The Rookie North.

Earlier today, we shared a look at The Rookie stars Melissa O'Neil, Eric Winter, Richard T. Jones, Shawn Ashmore, Melissa Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Jenna Dewan, and Deric Augustine, and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley, during ABC's End of Summer Soiree that took place on Friday. During the event, Hawley shared an update on where things stand with The Rookie North (working title), the spinoff series announced earlier this year that's set in Washington state and focuses on a male police officer (reportedly named Alex) who is stepping into a new phase of life in his second act.

Back in July, reports hit that the project was nearing an off-cycle pilot order, and that the casting of "a TV star in his 40s-50s" was reportedly seen as the final step before a pilot green light (with "a handful of known actors" having reportedly been approached). We also learned that the lead character is "a former overachiever who becomes a rookie cop after his life did not go as planned" and that the series is expected to have an ensemble approach similar to the original series.

Well, it looks like Hawley is getting close to getting an official pilot order. "I think we are looking at shooting a pilot in the spring or late winter, so we are gearing up for that," Hawley shared with Deadline Hollywood during the event (which you can check out below). "I've been going back, and there's a script, I've been doing some drafts and getting some notes," he added. "You know me, I'm a hopeful person, so I remain hopeful."

ABC's The Rookie Season 7 starred Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher were set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) had joined the cast as Detective Graham and appeared in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

