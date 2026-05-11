Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie, The Rookie North

The Rookie: North Gets Series Order; ABC Releases Preview Images

Showrunner Alexi Hawley's Jay Ellis-starring spinoff, The Rookie: North has been given a series order, with a midseason premiere being eyed.

Article Summary ABC has ordered The Rookie: North to series, with Alexi Hawley’s Jay Ellis-led spinoff targeting a midseason debut.

The Rookie: North begins with a 10-episode order, expanding The Rookie universe with a new Pacific Northwest setting.

Jay Ellis stars as Alex Holland, a rookie cop whose life changes after a violent home invasion sparks a new purpose.

Nathan Fillion appears in the pilot, and Alexi Hawley says future The Rookie: North crossovers are likely if the story fits.

The universe of Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie is about to expand once again, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that the Jay Ellis-starring spinoff, The Rookie: North, has been picked up for a 10-episode start and is expected to premiere midseason. The spinoff introduces Alex Holland (Ellis), who believed his midlife wasn't worthy of a crisis. But after a violent home invasion ignites a dormant purpose, Alex battles a lifetime of failed commitments by joining the Pierce County Police Department as a rookie. Policing from the urban coast to the rural forest, where backup isn't just five minutes away, Alex must prove to his skeptical training officer, his fellow rookies, and himself that he's finally found something worthy of the fight.

Hawley recently shared some updates with Deadline Hollywood about the spinoff. Though the franchise series is set in Los Angeles and "North" is set in the Pacific Northwest, Hawley noted that crossovers are a strong possibility if "North" gets a series order – we already have one in the pilot, with Nathan Fillion's John Nolan making an appearance. "I don't think it's a spoiler to say, there's a bit of crossover with Nathan in the pilot," Hawley shared. "Beyond that, organic opportunities, for sure, it's harder obviously, with the Vancouver or the Pacific Northwest of it all and LA. Feds was designed on purpose with a lot of crossovers."

For Hawley, it's about finding the right reasons (aka, storylines) to make a crossover make sense. "I think ultimately it was less important for the network that that be a factor in, like a certain number a season, which I think freezes up to a certain extent, we don't have to do that, but I'm looking for ways to cross over in both directions; honestly, I think you have to do that," Hawley added. "I don't think it'll be a multitude a season, but I think maybe a couple episodes, or two or three episodes a season. You find a storyline that crosses over, it would be kind of fun."

From the streets you know to a whole new frontier. The Rookie: North is coming soon to ABC and Hulu. pic.twitter.com/fcJb5PkpQ4 — ABC (@ABCNetwork) May 11, 2026 Show Full Tweet

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